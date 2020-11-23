VENICE — After jumping out to a double digit lead, Venice survived a Cardinal Mooney comeback and edged the Cougars, 53-50, in its season-opening boys basketball game Monday night.
The first quarter of the contest ended with the Indians ahead 18-8, but it wasn’t until a three-point shot by Mooney’s Paddy Hebda glanced off the rim at the final buzzer that Venice coach Mike Montgomery could finally breathe a sigh of relief.
“In the first half we ran our game plan,” Montgomery said. “Our goal was 22 points defensively at halftime and they had 24. My halftime speech was, ‘You guys are doing everything I asked you to do.’”
Unfortunately for the Indians, they couldn’t buy a basket after taking a 23-13 lead and went into the locker room ahead 25-24.
After Venice went on a 7-0 run to start the second half, the Cougars chipped away again and finally tied the game at 35-35 on two free throws by Franklin Liriano before a tip-in at the buzzer by Tristan Burroughs gave the Indians a 37-35 lead entering the final period.
“In the second half, Mooney did a real good job of getting back and stopping us from getting up the court and getting easy shots,” Montgomery said. “They made us work for them.”
The Indians fell into the trap of taking too many long three-point shots and misfiring on most of them, as back-to-back buckets by Liriano gave the Cougars a brief 44-42 lead.
“They got complacent,” Montgomery said. “Unfortunately, my guys are great shooters and they just weren’t making them.”
Burroughs answered with an old-fashioned three-point play to put Venice back in front and a three-point shot by Brian Boucher gave the Indians a 48-44 lead with 2:30 to play. After KJ Slaton sank two free throws to open up a 53-47 lead, the Cougars’ Dylan Higgins cut the lead to 53-50 with a three-pointer with 12 seconds left.
Ryan Szablowski missed two foul shots with 10 seconds remaining, giving the Cougars their final chance that resulted in the miss by Hebda.
“Our guys took care of the ball down the stretch and made their free throws,” Montgomery said. “They made a stop when they needed to make a stop, so I’m happy. I put one thing on the board tonight: Effort. And you saw it, the effort was extraordinary. That’s all I ask for.”
Burroughs led the Indians with 15 points, Connor Flynn had 13 and Slaton added 11. Mooney freshman Higgins led all scorers with 17 points and AJ Russo chipped in with 14.
Next up for the Indians is a trip to Lakewood Ranch tonight.
