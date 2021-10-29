VENICE — From the very beginning, Venice football coach John Peacock wanted to run the football against Riverview on Friday night.
The Indians (8-1) opened the district championship at Powell-Davis Stadium with four straight run plays — in a jumbo formation including defensive linemen Trenton Kintigh and Damon Wilson II — and they didn’t let up on the way to a 42-7 finish.
Venice running back Da’Marion Escort carried the ball 40 times for 284 yards and two touchdowns as he far outpaced the Riverview offense by himself.
“We wanted to open the game and make it physical,” Peacock said. “We weren’t going to be silly with the wind. It was blowing like 30 miles per hour. We had a great week of practice, DJ (Escort) runs hard and our offensive line and the coaches are unbelievable.
“I feel really good about our offensive line. Those guys are awesome. They put in the most time of anyone on our team. They’re really tight and a special bunch of kids. They’re the best offensive line we’ve ever had here without a shadow of a doubt.”
Venice big guys up front — Riley Cleary, John Kisgen, Zach Allen, David Raney and Makhete Gueye, among others — helped keep the Indians offense on the field for much of the night.
Venice opened up a 7-0 lead as quarterback Ryan Browne ran in a 13-yard score midway through the first quarter, but the lead stayed there until just before halftime.
After leading for much of the first half, Venice turned the ball over on downs at its own 35-yard-line with just over three minutes left in the second quarter, leading to a 26-yard touchdown pass shortly after from Will Carter Jr. to Johnell Williams.
Though Venice and Riverview went into halftime tied, 7-7, the Indians had amassed 223 yards to the Rams’ 72 yards — foreshadowing what was to come.
The Rams gained just 14 yards and fumbled the ball once as they were shut out in the second half.
Meanwhile, Venice scored on five straight drives as it methodically put the game away.
Escort scored on a 1-yard run, Browne ran in a 7-yard score, Browne hit fellow ex-Ram Omari Hayes for two touchdowns — of 46 and 10 yards — and Escort added his second touchdown run from eight yards out.
By the time it was midway through the fourth quarter, a running clock had started and Venice was well on its way to celebrating its first district championship since 2018.
“It’s been a while,” Peacock said of winning the district. “We should be home all the way until someone beats us or we win the state championship. We’re gonna play (Riverview) in the second round, and that’s a fact.”
Key plays: Browne’s 13-yard touchdown run to open the scoring gave the Indians confidence and control of the game.
However, that was nearly all wiped away when Williams hauled in a 26-yard touchdown pass for Riverview to knot the game at 7-7.
The Indians’ defense, however, responded with near-perfect play.
Once Kintigh stuffed Riverview running back Jay’den Birch for a loss of 2 yards on a key third and 1 play early in the third quarter, the tone was set for the remainder of the game.
Key stats: Venice ran all over Riverview with relative ease, rushing 62 times for 369 yards and four touchdowns.
Riverview found much less success against the Indians defensive line of Wilson II, Kintigh, Makalynn Clayton and George Philip. The Rams carried the ball 27 times for 57 yards and no scores.
What it means: Venice has won its district and will receive an automatic playoff spot. If the rankings hold firm, the Indians will also have home field advantage throughout the regional playoffs.
Quote: “It was one of those games where we ran enough plays in the first half that we kind of just wore them down. We would have been wore down, too, if we were on defense that many plays. I knew it was gonna be tough on them.
“We were hitting them with body blows and I knew the levee was gonna break at some point.” — Coach John Peacock on pulling away in the second half
