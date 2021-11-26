VENICE — The regional championship couldn’t have started off much worse for the Venice High football team on Friday night.
The Indians fumbled a hand-off on their opening drive and West Orange (Orlando) marched down to take a quick 7-0 lead. However, the slow start didn’t really matter as Venice (12-1) went on to score seven unanswered touchdowns in a 49-7 running-clock win at Powell-Davis Stadium.
“We didn’t think we had any issues,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “We just kept pounding away. Bad things are going to happen in football games, and that’s part of it, but nobody lost their composure.
“It was kind of similar to the Riverview game. At halftime, we knew we were in a good spot.”
The Venice defense proved to be too much for the Warriors.
The Indians blew by the West Orange offensive line for seven sacks while also coming up with three interceptions — two by Elliot Washington II that kept the momentum in Venice’s favor.
It wasn’t as if the Indians were without any errors after the opening drives, though.
The Indians drove inside the Warriors 10-yard-line twice in the first half and came away with no points — turning the ball over on downs and missing a 27-yard field goal wide left.
Eventually, however, Venice began turning those long drives into scores.
Leading, 14-7, with seconds left before halftime, Indians quarterback Ryan Browne uncorked a pass that hit receiver Jayshon Platt in stride in the back of the end zone.
Playing with a little cushion in the second half, Venice had no trouble pulling away.
“We prepped for this all year long,” Peacock said. “We build our summer around adversity. We build everything around adversity. They know how to respond.
“That’s one thing I’m never going to be concerned about.”
Key plays: Venice linebacker Logan Ballard intercepted West Orange quarterback Tyler Huff on the Warriors’ only scoring drive, but it was waved off due to a roughing the passer penalty. One play later, West Orange scored its only points of the game to take a 7-0 lead.
Omari Hayes burst through the middle of the Warriors’ defense for a 50-yard touchdown that gave Venice life and tied the game.
Platt’s touchdown reception to end the half kept the momentum going for Venice and gave it a two-score lead.
Washington’s two interceptions — in the end zone on Florida commit Jayden Gibson and another near the goal line to kill a Warriors’ drive — kept West Orange from crawling back.
Key stats: West Orange didn’t dare rush the ball against Venice’s front seven.
The Warriors ran 20 times for 15 yards and no scores.
The Indians, on the other hand, rushed 41 times for 276 yards and six touchdowns — lead by Da’Marion Escort with 157 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.
What it means: The Indians are regional champions, and have hardly been challenged in the playoffs. They will host Columbus next Friday at Powell-Davis Stadium at 7:30 p.m. with a spot in the state championship on the line.
Quote: “The defensive line was putting pressure on the quarterback and making it tough on him. We knew that was going to be key for us.” — Peacock on his team’s defensive effort
