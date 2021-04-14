VENICE — If a baseball player has the misfortune of facing Venice High pitching, there’s no telling what he'll see.
Typically, a hitter will see Venice’s starting pitcher — usually 6-foot-6 right-hander Aiden Beechy or 6-foot left-hander Huston Wynne — one or two times before coach Craig Faulkner goes to the bullpen.
On any given night, Faulkner can turn to as many as a dozen different pitchers.
“We don’t really have starters who are going to go seven innings,” Faulkner said. “It’s just not the way they pitch.
“We like to get our starters through the lineup once or twice and then throw some new, fresh arms out there to give them a different look.”
While some of these hurlers have set-in-stone roles — like sidearmer Ian Jensen as the closer, left-handed specialist David Morgan dealing to lefties and right-hander Simon Yochum handling righties — many could be called upon at any point in the game.
Joey Rafaniello (9 app., 8 1/3 IP, 2 ER, 11 K), Cole Starck (7 app., 5 2/3 IP, 3 ER, 7 K), John Whitney (6 app., 7 2/3 IP, 1 ER, 14 K), Cole Schumaker, Brandon Losito, Douglas Schapley, Jackson Beatty and Connor O’Sullivan are among those players.
This strategy — not dissimilar from the “opener” style of pitching management the Tampa Bay Rays popularized in recent years — has helped Venice (13-6) climb to No. 1 in 6A and No. 6 in FL, according to MaxPreps.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Jensen said of the team’s mix-and-match pitching strategy. “I like how it’s been working out for us. It’s more based on matchups rather than just getting guys out there for multiple innings at a time.
“I’ve even heard from kids on other teams that it gets in their heads, especially when we have two or three pitching changes in one inning.”
It’s not just the seemingly endless amount of options that’s made Venice pitching dangerous this year, either.
Nearly every pitcher brings something different to the mound.
Some games may start with a devastating changeup from Beechy or a perfectly placed slider on the outside corner by Wynne — who both own identical 1.45 ERAs over 31 innings pitched.
Then, after seeing those pitchers once or twice, a hitter could be greeted by a left-hander, a right-hander or a sidearmer — most of which throw fastballs, curveballs and sliders — or could be challenged with an elusive splitter from Rafaniello.
“I started messing around with it last summer, but I couldn’t really spread my fingers that far apart when I first started throwing it,” he said. “But now it’s pretty crazy how far I can spread my fingers apart.
“It’s pretty hard to throw because if you let go of it too soon, it comes out high and it’s a hittable pitch. But if you get on top of it and really drive it into the plate it’s tough for hitters to pick up.”
Even after navigating five or six innings of all sorts of pitchers and pitches, a hitter will be faced with one last challenge: Jensen and his submarine delivery.
The senior eventually earned the end-of-game job after dominating out of the bullpen, and he’s excelled in the role — allowing one earned run on six hits with 22 strikeouts over 14 2/3 innings.
“It’s tough to face Jensen coming from that submarine angle,” said Beechy, also a hitter for the Indians. “Trying to hit Jensen’s slider coming from that angle, I don’t know how anyone hits it.
“I’ve faced him in practice, and I’m glad he’s on my team.”
“Ian’s slider is like a frisbee the way it comes around,” Rafaniello added.
The Indians have five games remaining in the regular season — including one against Sarasota tonight at CoolToday Park at 7 — before they get the chance to test out their pitching in the playoffs.
But even if a team thinks it has Venice figured out, there might be more surprises to come.
“We’re gonna have a lot of weapons to use, and we’ve been showing everyone,” Rafaniello said. “But come playoffs, we might start with an opener instead of Beechy or Wynne and start mixing different people in.
“It’s gonna be really hard for hitters to pick up on, definitely.”
