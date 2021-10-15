VENICE — It took the Venice High football team two plays to score against Gulf Coast on Friday night as Ryan Browne uncorked a deep pass down the right sideline to a wide-open Jayshon Platt.
The 85-yard touchdown connection was the first of eight first-half touchdowns by Venice (7-0) as it scored on offense, defense and special teams on the way to a 56-6 win over the Sharks at Powell-Davis Stadium.
The win means that the Indians’ game Oct. 29 against Riverview — also undefeated in the district — will be for the district championship.
“They played lights-out,” Venice coach John Peacock said of his team. “That was our best game so far. I know it wasn’t maybe the best opponent we’ve played so far, but it was our best performance.
“Offensively we knew what we were doing. There was no panic. There were no bad snaps. I thought we played well all night long.”
Even if the Indians offense didn’t score after the opening touchdown they would have still won in blowout fashion.
The defense held Gulf Coast (3-4) to 18 total rushing yards on 25 carries while also limiting Sharks quarterback Konner Barrett to 12-of-20 passing for 169 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions — while also scoring on a 28-yard pick-six by Logan Ballard, extending his school career record to six defensive touchdowns.
While the defense forced punt after punt, the offense picked apart the Sharks.
Browne hit Platt again for a 43-yard score, Alvin Johnson ran in a 6-yard touchdown, Da’Marion Escort ran for two scores — of 4 and 36 yards — and both Keyon Sears and Elliot Washington returned punts for touchdowns.
By the time the scoreboard mercifully showed zeroes at the end of the second quarter, Venice led, 56-0, with no reason to worry about a second-half comeback.
Key stats: The Venice offense could do no wrong against the Sharks, except for a fumble by Johnson on the team’s second drive of the game.
Browne finished with 8-of-12 passing for 217 yards and two touchdowns — all in the first half — while Johnson ran nine times for 75 yards and a score and Escort turned five carries into 60 yards and two touchdowns.
Platt was often too fast for the Sharks to contain. He burned the Gulf Coast secondary for four receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
Gulf Coast, meanwhile, had no semblance of a run game against Venice’s defensive front.
The Sharks ran 15 times for negative 20 yards in the first half.
Key plays: Browne hit Platt for two long scores — of 85 and 43 yards — to open a 14-0 lead not even nine minutes into the game.
Interceptions on back-to-back drives by Ballard and Myles Weston not only stopped Sharks drives, but also led to more points for Venice.
Dominating on offense and special teams, punt return touchdowns by Sears — for roughly 70 yards — and Washington — for roughly 55 yards — put the lead far out of reach and made a running clock in the second half inevitable.
What it means: The Indians have only gotten better as the season has gone on, and have taken care of business in all three district games so far — setting up the Oct. 29 game against Riverview as the district championship.
Quote: “It doesn’t matter as long as we stay No. 1 in 8A. We’ll probably fall a little bit this week, but I think the next two weeks, win or lose, we’ll rise.” — Peacock on falling from No. 1 to No. 6 in the FHSAA RPI rankings despite being undefeated.
