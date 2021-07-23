In a typical year, the athletes at Venice High School wouldn’t have to leave campus to secure a scholarship offer to play college football.
However, that hasn’t been the case at Venice — or anywhere else — for the past two years.
The COVID-19 pandemic shut down the spring season in 2020 and prohibited in-person contact between college coaches and recruits through the 2020-21 school year.
“It’s heartbreaking for these kids who have had this dream their whole life of, ‘I’m gonna play Division-I football,’” Venice football coach John Peacock said. “They’re playing in Florida and every year they’d see 100 (college) schools come through Venice High School to watch practice and watch them in the weight room.
“To not see anyone for two years, it’s been nuts.”
After losing two straight years of recruitment opportunities, many players in the class of 2022 are taking matters into their own hands — traveling across the country this summer to meet college coaches, and sometimes perform in private workouts.
There might not be any Indians player more in need of exposure than transfer quarterback Ryan Browne. The rising senior has played just one season as a starting quarterback — for Riverview in 2020 — and was unable to further his recruitment until this summer began.
“That was probably the biggest letdown for me,” Browne said of the pandemic shutting down spring and summer football last year. “I didn’t have a lot of film my sophomore year and I really needed those camps.
“This summer has been huge for me to actually get in front of coaches and show them what I can do.”
Browne and his Indians teammates — including Omari Hayes, Myles Weston, Jayshon Platt and David Raney— wasted no time hitting the recruiting trail themselves, driving up to the University of Florida the morning of June 1 before driving down to Florida Atlantic that evening.
The next morning the group went to the University of Miami and then made their way back up to Southwest Florida to visit USF.
That was just the beginning for Browne, however, as the quarterback also visited Nebraska, Michigan State, Ohio State, Auburn, Clemson, Stanford and Notre Dame over the next two-plus weeks.
Though Browne has yet to receive his first offer, that’s not the case for a few of his teammates.
Offensive lineman David Raney recently locked in a commitment to play for the U.S. Naval Academy while others in the class of ’22 like Hayes, Platt, Weston and Da’Marion Escort have already picked up a few offers.
“Coaches reach out to you on Twitter and get your phone number,” said Weston, who has recently received offers from Navy and Mercer. “It’s been important to get eyes on us and for us to actually visit these schools to see if we can see ourselves being there.
“It’s been frustrating because we know some schools would offer us if they just had the chance to watch us play.”
A lack of in-person contact hasn’t been the only barrier for high school athletes yearning for college scholarships.
All NCAA players were granted an additional year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic — creating an unexpected surplus of players and reducing the number of available scholarships in coming years.
“I was really concerned in early January, February and March,” Peacock said. “I wasn’t sleeping at night because I have all of these kids who, in any other year, would have 20-30 offers. Kids like Myles Weston, Jayshon Platt, Omari Hayes, Mike Raney, Austin Bray, DJ Escort.
“But nobody has anything to offer, and then you throw it in that they can’t some see these kids. The class of 2022 are the ones getting the short end of the stick here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.