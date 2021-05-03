VENICE — If you pay a visit to the first practice of any season for the Venice High football team there’s bound to be a new face or two in the crowd.
When contact practice began on Monday for the spring season, a pair of new Indians were front and center — quarterback Ryan Browne and receiver/returner Omari Hayes, both transfers from Riverview High School.
Joining them is tight end Austin Bray, a move-in from Illinois.
“Ryan Browne is a 4.5 guy in the 40 (yard dash), and he can throw it,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “That’s gonna bring a whole new dimension for us. We haven’t really had that in a while.
“There was Hayden (Wolff) and then we had Steffan (Johnson) who only ran it, then last year Colin (Blazek) was more of a drop-back passer. It’s really the first time since Bryce (Carpenter) that we’ll have a true dual-threat guy back there.”
Browne, the starting quarterback for Riverview in 2020, led the team to a 9-2 record — losing only to Venice in the regular season and Osceola in the regional final.
He completed 64-of-123 passes for 946 yards and eight touchdowns to four interceptions while running for 148 yards and two scores in his first and only year at Riverview.
The senior quarterback, the son of former NFL full back Jim Browne, didn’t receive any college offers while playing with the Rams, however.
“It’s definitely a motivation because I have a chip on my shoulder to do the same thing,” Browne said of his father’s football career. “I don’t have any offers yet, but I’ve been in touch with some schools.
“Coach Peacock goes out there and gets my name out there. And this offense, the way we’re going to throw the ball and score points, it’ll give me some good film and really get my name out there.”
Browne, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound right-handed quarterback, will have plenty of weapons at his disposal this spring and fall.
Last year’s top receiver, Jayshon Platt (54 rec., 693 yards, 6 TDs), is back, along with two-way player Myles Weston (33 rec., 533 yards, 4 TDs), Keyon Sears (26 rec., 552 yards, 5 TDs) and Hayes.
“I wanted to get a change,” Hayes said. “It’s a different offense. It’s a different place. Everything is just better down here. The spread offense is balanced. Everyone gets their touches and it prepares you for college.
“Ryan (Browne) is my guy. He’s a great quarterback and a smart player. There’s nothing not to like about him. But the fact that he can run too allows him to get away from blitzes and makes him dangerous.”
Hayes, a senior receiver with an offer from the University of Pennsylvania, led Riverview with 36 receptions for 640 yards and five touchdowns last season.
It remains to be seen how well Browne, Hayes, Bray and will fit in when live action begins, but fans can get a glimpse when Venice hosts Lakeland and Manatee for its spring game at 6:30 p.m. on May 21.
“I’ve been coaching for 21 years and my experience is that kids transfer for one of two reasons,” Peacock said. “One being that they’re not getting playing time where they’re at, and the other reason would be they want to go somewhere where they get a little more competition.
“I think (Riverview coach Josh) Smithers knew that these guys were leaving and it didn’t have anything to do with Venice High School. They left Riverview because of Riverview, not because of Venice.”
2020 record: 10-4, lost in regional final to St. Thomas Aquinas
Key losses: Colin Blazek, Ethan Mort, Weston Wolff, Dylan Turner, Charles Brantley, Steffan Johnson, Jackson Fleming, Wesley Piggins
Key additions: Ryan Browne (transfer from Riverview), Omari Hayes (transfer from Riverview), Austin Bray (move-in)
Key returners: Jayshon Platt, Myles Weston, Keyon Sears, Da’Marion Escort, Martin Ramos, Desavion Cassaway, Damon Wilson, Trenton Kintigh, Zach Allen, Matthew Peavley, David Raney
Biggest strength: The defensive line.
Piggins — the team’s 2020 sack leader with seven — is gone, and so are a pair of bruisers in the middle in Ivery Swanson and Charles Bowens, but a pair of stars in Trenton Kintigh and Damon Wilson return.
Kintigh finished tied for second on the team with 101 tackles in 2020 and Wilson, who recently received a verbal offer from the University of Alabama, finished with 79 tackles and six sacks.
They’ll likely be aided by a pair of returners in George Philip and Liam Piggins, among others.
Biggest need: The defensive secondary.
A pair of cornerbacks who earned Division-I offers — Brantley and Johnson — have departed along with Fleming, a starting safety in 2020.
Though Elliot Washington (offers from Michigan State, FAU, Georgia Tech, etc) returns, the Indians will need others to step up, such as Myles Weston — a speedy receiver who is going to be asked to play some cornerback this year.
Spring game: Venice vs. Lakeland (one half), Venice vs. Manatee (one half) - Friday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m.
