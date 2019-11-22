It looked as though the Venice football team had a case of deja vu mere minutes into the regional championship against Manatee.
After losing the district championship, 30-13, to the Hurricanes a month ago, it took just 1:47 for Jayce Berzowski to roll out to his left and find Tyson Phelps for a 33-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead at Joe Kinnan Field at Hawkins Stadium.
However, it was all Venice from that point on as the Indians went on to finish the game on a 34-3 run to win their fourth straight regional championship, 34-17. Venice will travel to play St. Thomas Aquinas of Fort Lauderdale next Friday in the state semifinals.
“To be able to rebound from two of the ugliest losses our team has ever had and win our fourth straight regional championship is unbelievable,” Venice coach John Peacock said.
“No doubt about it, I’d much rather be a regional champ than a district champ.”
Though the Indians turned the ball over on downs following the Hurricanes’ opening score, junior cornerback Chuck Brantley ripped the ball away from receiver Jayden Corbett on the next drive for an interception to swing the momentum.
Venice then drove down the field without attempting a pass, tying the game on a 1-yard keeper by quarterback Steffan Johnson.
After getting gashed with the ground game against Manatee in the district-clinching win on Oct. 25, Venice took a page out of the Hurricanes’ playbook — rushing 59 times for 269 yards and 2 TDs.
Unlike the two teams’ last matchup, Venice stuffed Manatee’s duo of Napoleon Harris and Tyson Phelps — holding them to 91 yards and 1 TD on 21 carries.
Venice led, 14-10, minutes before halftime after running back Shevie Pearce punched in a 4-yard touchdown and Manatee answered with a 37-yard field goal by Axel Lepvreau.
But with just a minute to go before the half, Venice finally opened up its passing game.
Johnson tossed a pass in the flat to Malachi Wideman, who broke a tackle and ran 83 yards for a touchdown to give his team a two-score lead heading into the break.
“We knew that was a game that we definitely should have won,” Wideman said of the district championship. “But that’s the thing. Adversity hits and it’s all about how you bounce back.”
While the Indians largely stuck to the ground game in the second half, Wideman had more to give. The 6-foot-5 senior brought in a one-handed catch in the corner of the end zone for a 5-yard score with 25 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
With the Indians up 27-10 and the fourth quarter underway, Johnson heaved a pass to Wideman, who raced past the Hurricanes secondary and hauled in a 67-yard touchdown to put to bed any hopes of a comeback.
“He kind of sealed the deal at the end,” Peacock said of Wideman. “He played great. He’s always been a threat all year long. I guess we went about it the wrong way. We were passing to set the run up. Now we’re running to set the pass up.
“I guess you have to pick your poison.”
The win secures a fourth straight matchup with St. Thomas Aquinas in the state semifinals, with the Raiders winning two of the past three.
“It’s too bad we have to play St. Thomas all the time,” Peacock said. “If you look at Pop Warner, everyone plays by the same rules. If you look at college football, everyone plays by the same rules. If you look at pro football, they all plays by the same rules.
“But then you look at 7A football and everyone isn’t playing by the same rules. I think state lawmakers need to step up and do something at some point. But we like challenges.”
