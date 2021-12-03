VENICE — The Venice High football team couldn’t help but start the celebrations a little early on Friday night.
Moments after Omari Hayes ran in a 3-yard touchdown — his third rushing score of the night — for a 35-0 lead over Columbus High (Miami) midway through the fourth quarter of the state semifinals, there were Indians players grinning ear-to-ear at every turn at Powell-Davis Stadium.
“We’re going to states!” Senior linebacker Desavion Cassaway yelled out before throwing his head back and letting out a primal scream.
Minutes later, the Indians wrapped up a 35-7 win over the Explorers — officially returning to the state championship game for the first time since 2017.
Venice will play Apopka at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 at DRV PINK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale for the 8A state title.
“They’ve been doing it every week in the playoffs,” Venice coach John Peacock said of his team’s fourth straight running-clock win through four playoff games. “They’ve been ready mentally. They’ve been ready emotionally. And tonight was no different.”
Though it didn’t take long for Venice (13-1) to pull away, the Indians put themselves in trouble early.
A bad snap on the Indians’ first drive of the game forced them to punt from their own 25-yard-line. However, the Explorers muffed the punt, and the Indians jumped on the loose ball — flipping the field to the Columbus 24-yard-line.
From there, it seemed as if Venice could do no wrong.
Hayes opened the scoring on a 15-yard wildcat keeper and the Indians quickly forced a punt from Columbus on the ensuing drive thanks to the first of three sacks by junior defensive end Damon Wilson II.
One play after that, senior running back Da’Marion Escort burst through the Explorers defense up the right sideline for a 55-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead not even 10 minutes into the game.
That lead wound up being all the Indians would need, but they didn’t let up.
The offense went on to score three more rushing touchdowns while the defense added five more sacks as Venice won both sides of the line of scrimmage on the way to the blowout finish.
“There were a couple of hiccups, but nothing fazed them,” Peacock said. “The defense bailed us out, and the offense finally got it going.
“They’ve answered the bell every week.”
Key plays: The Venice defense flexed its muscle on the first drive of the game — allowing the Explorers to drive into Indians' territory but eventually forcing a turnover on downs that set the tone.
When Venice recovered a muffed punt after its first drive stalled out, the momentum immediately shifted to the Indians, who capitalized on it shortly after with a score.
Escort’s 55-yard touchdown run was a brutal blow to the Explorers, despite it happening in just the first quarter.
The one time Columbus did threaten to score in the first half — driving down to the Venice 10-yard-line for a first and goal — the Indians' defense got a tackle for loss from Wilson II, a sack by George Philip and a blocked 35-yard field goal.
Key stats: The Explorers tried to run the ball with Navy commit Denim Edwards, but couldn’t sustain drives. Edwards rushed 13 times for 38 yards.
Venice, however, had no trouble keeping the ground game going.
Escort led the charge with 12 carries for 99 yards and a score, freshman Jamarice Wilder added 99 yards on 12 carries, Alvin Johnson recorded 65 yards on seven carries, quarterback Ryan Browne ran six times for 39 yards and a score and Hayes rushed nine times for 51 yards and three touchdowns.
Defensively, Venice sacked Columbus quarterback Fernando Mendoza six times while Browne wasn’t sacked once — except for a bad snap.
What it means: The Indians have been virtually unstoppable since the playoffs began. Venice has won with a running-clock (35-point advantage) in each of its four playoff games despite playing some of the best teams the state has to offer.
The Indians have one more test to see if they can bring home the program’s third state championship.
Quote: “It ain’t over yet. We have Apopka and they’ve won multiple state championships. They’re gonna be a good football team. We’re not going to take anyone lightly or start patting ourselves on the back.” — Peacock on if Venice is the team to beat in 8A competition
