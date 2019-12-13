Though the Venice Indians boys soccer squad twice took two goal leads against the Riverview Rams at Powell-Davis Stadium on Friday night, it had to dig down deep late in the contest to survive a tenacious comeback attempt.
In the end, the Indians (4-5) were up to the task as they fended off the Rams, 4-3, in a non-district game. The win was a reversal of a Nov. 14 contest in which the Rams (3-5-1) turned back Venice, 4-0.
“It is hard to give up two goals after scoring the first two. But the guys stuck together and did what they had to,” said Indians assistant coach Dave Porvaznik. “We had a couple of injuries and a couple of people sick and that didn’t help. So, we moved some kids around and it worked out in the end.”
Venice was led in the first half by a strong defensive effort. Offensively, the combination of Diego Heredia and Max Mergos gave the home team a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes.
Just after the first-half water break, Heredia dropped a pass back to Mergos in the 20th minute for the opening tally.
“Miles (Choquette) played me a ball down the line. I just dropped it back to Max and he tapped it in perfectly,” said Heredia.
In first-half stoppage time, Heredia again made a perfect pass that Mergos finished off. Heredia outraced the Rams defense down the left sideline. When he found himself in too deep, he made a centering feed to Mergos on the doorstep.
“Louis (Robinson) did a little chip to me and I just dribbled past two defenders and Max finished,” Heredia said. “I thought about shooting, but I didn’t really have an angle and Max was right there.”
Moments after the second Mergos goal, the whistle sounded ending the first half.
But the prosperity didn’t last long.
In the 57th minute, the Rams’ Kris Selberg banged in a goal after taking a corner kick in front. Six minutes later, the contest was tied when Dorian Hall, the kicker for the Rams football team, booted a 35-yard penalty kick to tie the contest.
Hall’s strong leg would be heard from again.
But first, Choquette would score Venice’s third goal off a penalty kick in the 70th minute. He was dragged down as he raced through the right side of the Rams box. After a couple of hesitation moves, Choquette booted the ball to the left side of the Riverview goal.
In the 76th minute, sophomore Alexander Escobar poked a shot over the line for a 4-2 Indians lead.
“The goalie was coming out for the ball and I was able to beat him. I just kicked in it past him,” explained Escobar.
Another heart stopping moment was to come for Venice, however. Hall rifled a bullet from about 30 yards out that found the far side of the Venice goal during stoppage time.
Though the Rams continued to put pressure on the Venice goal in the waning moments, Indians goalkeeper Stefan Slavov and his defense were up to the task.
“The boys are coming together and they’re understanding that the system that they’re used to playing is changing for this season,” said Porvaznik. “There were some mishaps, but when they do what they’re told, they see that it’s working.”
Venice will try to avenge a 2-1 loss earlier this season to district opponent Sarasota in its next contest on Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
