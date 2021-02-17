VENICE — When first-year coach Dave Porvaznik and his coaching staff took over the Venice boys soccer team last summer, they weren’t sure what to expect.
Venice was coming off a season in which it went 6-8-2 and didn’t win a single playoff game, and Porvaznik didn’t know who he had returning.
Still, the Indians went on to win 13 of 18 games, including a district championship.
After going further than most could have expected or predicted, that run came to an end on Wednesday night in a 2-1 regional quarterfinal loss to Palmetto Ridge at Powell-Davis Stadium.
“Taking over the program, you don’t know what you’re getting,” Porvaznik said. “You don’t know who’s coming out, who’s gonna be at tryouts. There’s so many variables and so many unknowns. So, it’s kind of hard in some ways to be positive when we didn’t know anything that was in front of us.
“We were kind of going in a little blind, and I was able to talk to a few of the seniors to give it another shot. They made the best of it and had a great season.”
The Indians and Bears traded shots in the opening minutes as each team felt each other out. However, the play became a little chippy, and Indians senior forward Diego Heredia was called for a penalty in the box in the 14th minute — allowing Bears forward Omar Castillo to score on a penalty kick that dribbled into the left corner.
“We’ve been behind in the past and still came back,” Porvaznik said of allowing an early goal on a foul. “It was a little disappointing for that call. Our boys stayed positive. We stayed motivated.”
Venice finished the first half with eight shots — four on goal — but still had the 1-0 deficit to show for it.
Both teams struggled to find shots on goal in the second half until the water break.
Moments after retaking the field for the final 20 minutes, Bears midfielder Alejandro Zuniga saw an opening and shot — placing the ball too far out of reach for goalkeeper Brendan Reilly to stop it from going into the far right corner of the net.
Hope wasn’t lost for Venice, however.
The Indians played spirited soccer, even cutting into the 2-0 deficit with a goal by Bryce Elliot on a header off a corner kick with 11 minutes to play.
However, the Indians played a bit too aggressive for the refs’ liking — drawing two yellow cards and a blue card — as they were forced to play a man down for the final few minutes.
Playing outmanned and against time, the Indians registered one more shot until the final whistle.
“It’s bittersweet,” Porvaznik said of the season. “Obviously a loss, our only loss at home, is tough. That’s really tough. But I can’t even begin to explain how proud I am of these boys.
“It’s been a fun season, and I wanted that for them. It was a good season.”
