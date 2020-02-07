Venice Indians girls soccer coach Gary Bolyard has been preparing his team for this moment all season. After weather postponed the match from Thursday to Friday, the Indians had to wait one more night to start on the road to redemption.
Behind a hat trick from senior Kat Jordan and another goal from senior Mason Schilling, the Indians won their second straight district championship over the North Port Bobcats 4-2.
“We took a page form the book of the other championship teams around here by playing one of the toughest schedules in the nation,” Bolyard said. “You see what they got hanging up around here and we have been gearing up for that same kind of success.”
The Indians got on the board in the eighth minute as Jordan took a pass from Ashley Ayette and fired passed the keeper to give Venice a 1-0 lead.
North Port goalkeeper Jordan Wyatt came up with two outstanding saves to keep the Bobcats close as the Indians continued to pressure the North Port defense.
Twenty minutes after the first goal, Jordan received a cross from Schilling and put it in the net to give the Indians a 2-0 cushion.
“It’s soothing as a coach to know you have seniors that give it 100 percent in every practice and every game,” Indians’ assistant coach Lynlee Hilligosos said. “Those two give us a lot of confidence as coaches and as a team.”
Early in the second half the Bobcats cut the lead in half as Jena Chimelis cleaned up the garbage in front of the goal off of a corner kick.
“We know Venice is a good team but we kept competing,” Bobcats coach Hans Duque said. “Jordan (Wyatt) gives our team a lot of confidence knowing that we can push forward and she will perform back there.”
In the 47th minute Schilling was on the receiving end of a pass from Jordan and after maneuvering around Wyatt, shot the ball passed two Bobcat defenders to put Venice ahead 3-1.
Through much of the second half Wyatt and the Bobcat defense stood tall against a Venice offense that continually peppered shots on goal.
In the 65th minute Emily Idoyaga worked her way through the Venice defense before being taken down just outside the penalty area. On the free kick Iodyaga pounded a shot into the top left corner to close the gap to 3-2.
“Jordan kept us in it and we finally got another chance to score and capitalized,” Duque said.
Three minutes later Jordan secured her hat trick, scoring off a corner kick to give Venice a comfortable 4-2 margin.
“We’re happy that we can get this victory because we weren’t happy with how last season ended,” Bolyard said. “We can now focus on playing one game at a time. We’re at home throughout the playoffs and want to use it to our advantage. We are used to playing in a playoff atmosphere.”
“We were a little nervous when the game started and had trouble getting going,” Duque said. “We hope to see them again in a few weeks. We won’t be nervous that time.”
