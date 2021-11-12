VENICE — For just a few moments it looked like the opening round of the playoffs might be competitive between the Venice High football team and Plant City on Friday night.
The high-powered Venice offense went three-and-out on its opening drive, but those moments of doubt would be short-lived. The Indians proceeded to score touchdowns on their next eight drives as they pulled away, 49-0, by halftime, en route to a 55-7 running-clock win at Powell-Davis Stadium in front of a packed house that included Governor Ron DeSantis.
“I think we already have a target on our back,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “We’re gonna try to put our foot to the pedal the rest of the way. We’re gonna try and stay healthy, and games like these where we don’t have to play a full game, will help us do that.”
The Indians were missing several notable players in the first half — starting running back Da’Marion Escort and backup, Alvin Johnson III, receiver Keyon Sears, tight end Austin Bray and cornerback Myles Weston — and Peacock had no comment on them sitting out.
Without Escort and Johnson available, the Indians turned to Jamarice Wilder for his first varsity start.
It didn’t take long for the freshman to get comfortable as he took his second carry 70 yards up the right sideline for the Indians’ first score. Wilder would break off more long runs — of 37 and 22 yards — as he finished with nine carries for 159 yards and two touchdowns in his debut.
“We have a talented backfield with all three of those guys, and we have confidence in all three of them,” Peacock said of Escort, Johnson III and Wilder. “Obviously, DJ is our horse. That’s the guy who we’ll have to get on his back and he will carry us through the tough times when we get there.”
It wasn’t just Wilder running through the Raiders’ defense, though.
Venice senior quarterback Ryan Browne picked apart Plant City, completing 11-of-12 passes for 226 yards, four passing touchdowns and a rushing score, too.
Much of Browne’s passing work went to senior receiver Jayshon Platt, who proved to be too fast for the Raiders’ secondary — blowing by them for touchdown scores of 23, 29 and 60 yards — as he finished with six receptions for 142 yards and the three scores in the first half.
While the Venice offense was busy completing every single drive, the defense was forcing punt after punt.
The Raiders offense — led by quarterback Clinton Danzey and running back Reggie Bush — finished the first half with zero combined rushing yards and 66 passing yards, along with an interception by Elliot Washington.
By the time the water break rolled around in the second quarter the Indians put their second-string defense in as they coasted to as easy of a first-round win as most teams will see.
Key plays: Wilder’s 70-yard touchdown run sparked the Indians, giving them an early lead and showing that their third-string running back is a playmaker, too.
Washington intercepted Plant City’s Danzey — killing a Raiders drive and setting up Venice to go up, 14-0.
Faced with a fourth and goal from the 23-yard-line, Browne hit Platt for the first of three touchdowns as they showed Plant City they can score from nearly any spot and any situation — taking a 21-0 lead to open the second quarter.
Key stats: Venice ran all over Plant City. The Indians rushed 21 times for 215 yards and five touchdowns. Plant City, meanwhile, rushed 20 times for 20 yards and no scores.
Browne was nearly perfect in the first half. His 11-of-12 passing kept the offense on the field and the defense rested.
The Indians also did not turn the ball over — giving the Raiders no life to spark a rally.
What it means: Venice has been ranked inside the state’s top 10 by multiple polls all season, and showed why. Plant City was overmatched at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball as the Indians did pretty much whatever they wanted.
The win sets up a rematch of the district championship next week vs. Riverview, with a chance to play for a regional championship on the line.
Quote: “We probably should have scored on the first drive, too. The kids came out and played with great effort. We’re playing every game like it’s the state championship. We’re playing every game like it’s our last.” — Peacock on taking an early lead and not letting up
