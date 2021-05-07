VENICE — It could have been easy for the Venice High baseball team to take Riverdale lightly in Friday night’s regional quarterfinal matchup.
The Indians (20-7) entered the game ranked No. 3 in the state by the Florida High School Athletic Association while the Raiders (9-11) were ranked No. 252.
Regardless of the Indians’ perceived advantage, however, they took no chances — pitching their two aces and running aggressively on the basepaths — as they cruised to a 10-0 run-rule win in five innings at Venice High School.
With the win, the Indians advance to play at Gulf Coast next Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the regional semifinals and have now won 20 games for 10 straight seasons.
“We don’t look at anyone as a weak team,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “The reason we play a strong schedule is because when we see really good pitching, we’re used to it.
“Sometimes when we don’t see as strong of pitching, we feel really confident. That’s why we play a tough schedule. We try to keep the guys up all year, even if we get beat or our record isn’t where we want it to be. Keeping them up is the hardest part.”
Venice pulled no punches against a lesser opponent — throwing ace pitcher Aiden Beechy for four-plus innings before turning to No. 2 pitcher Huston Wynne for the final frame.
Beechy opened the game strong as he struck out six batters and ran into trouble in just one inning — when he allowed back-to-back singles in the second before escaping with a strikeout and a groundout.
Once Beechy walked the leadoff hitter in the fifth, however, Faulkner turned to Wynne. Though two runners reached base on a pair of fielding errors by shortstop Marek Houston, catcher Stephen Deans threw out a runner stealing second, Wynne got a strikeout and then picked off the runner on first — ending Riverdale’s last scoring threat of the game.
“It’s always a tough spot in the playoffs because anything can happen,” Faulkner said of using his top two pitchers against a team with a losing record. “In 2007, the first year we won the state championship, we were playing Southeast here. They’d only won two games all year and it was the district playoffs. We were the No. 1 seed, they were the last seed and they were winning, 5-2, in the sixth inning.
“Fortunately some things happened and we ended up winning that game, but we know that anything can happen in the playoffs.”
As Beechy and Wynne were keeping Riverdale batters off the basepaths, the Venice offense was taking advantage of some Raiders' mistakes.
Connor O’Sullivan, who was hit by a pitch, scored the first run of the game in the second inning when Jon Embry hit a double to the centerfield wall two batters later. Then, Michael Robertson walked, Colin Blazek was hit by a pitch and then two runs scored on a wild pitch as the catcher overthrew pitcher Matthew English, who was late covering the plate.
Moments later, Aidan Corn hit an RBI double to left field, and then Houston followed that up with an RBI single up the middle — extending Venice’s early lead to 5-0.
In the fourth, Robertson hit an infield single off the pitcher — stealing second and third base soon after — Blazek walked and Corn hit a two-run double to right field, pushing the lead to 7-0.
Finally, in the fifth, Raiders relief pitcher Garrett Corkhill couldn’t find the strike zone as he hit a batter, walked two, allowed a two-run single to Corn (3-for-3, 5 RBIs) and walked Houston and Cole Schumaker — bringing in Venice’s 10th run — to end the game.
“We prepare a lot for these games,” Corn said. “We’ve been in these game situations before. The leadership on this team is awesome. Everyone is pushing each other.
“It’s not hard to get excited for a game like this. We treat every team the same and all we focus on is winning.”
