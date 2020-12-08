PORT CHARLOTTE — The last time Mike Montgomery was coaching the Venice boys basketball team at Port Charlotte High School, he was stepping in as the interim coach on short notice on Jan. 21 — filling in for John Flynn, who stepped down midseason.
The Malachi Wideman-led Indians lost that game, 57-47, and when Montgomery and this year’s squad returned to Port Charlotte, it wasn’t any easier.
The Indians went back-and-forth with the Pirates in the opening minutes, but the offense went cold for stretches, allowing Port Charlotte to pull away for a comfortable 68-37 win.
“The first quarter we played good defense, so the game was tight,” Montgomery said. “We weren’t making shots, but neither were they, so the game stayed tight.
“Even in the second quarter it didn’t start getting out of hand, but you can’t go five minutes without scoring. I hate to say it, but they were daring us to shoot. We’re a shooting team and we couldn’t buy a basket.”
Alex Perry opened the game by scoring six straight points, followed by eight straight from Christian Stone as the Pirates began to stretch their lead.
After trailing, 14-9, after the first quarter, Venice (1-2) didn’t make a shot from the field until senior guard Michael Clayton hit a shot with 22 seconds left before halftime.
Meanwhile, Logan Rogers hit a 3-pointer, Stone, Perry and Jahmari Johnson each added two-pointers, Rogers hit Perry for an alley-oop and Perry made three of four free throws, and Port Charlotte led, 28-15.
Venice’s offensive struggles carried on into the second half.
Port Charlotte added 10 more points to its lead before Deylen Platt hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 38-18.
Jayshon Platt threw down a breakaway dunk and Clayton scored a quick four points in the fourth quarter, but otherwise, the Indians could do little to stop the Pirates’ lead from ballooning into a running clock with just over two minutes to play.
“I was really impressed with the second unit,” Pirates coach Kip Rhoten said. “They came in and gave us a huge spark. It was a little stagnant and then we got cranked up and got going again.
“I know I looked and there was like five minutes to go in the game and they had 26 points or something. I was like, ‘What do you say to that? That’s good stuff.’ We’ll go home and watch video and try to get better.”
Several Indians football players — Jayshon Platt, Steffan Johnson, Myles Weston and Hays Hogan — joined the team for their first action on Tuesday night without a single practice.
The rest of the team hadn’t played since a Nov. 24 loss to Lakewood Ranch.
“It’s tough to win here to begin with, but getting the football players back we knew we were gonna be a little rusty,” Montgomery said. “We knew we’d be a little understaffed until the football players got here. We’ve been running with eight guys in practice. The other coaches and I have had to scrimmage with them.
“Last night (the football players) showed up and I tried to run them through basic stuff. But no excuses. We should be able to put the ball in the basket. We shot terribly. When you start missing, it makes it easy for them to run out real easy.”
