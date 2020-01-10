Venice outscored North Port 12-5 in the overtime period and defeated the Bobcats, 67-60, in a boys basketball contest Friday night at the TeePee.
With the victory, the Indians snapped a seven-game losing streak, but it wasn’t without a battle from North Port.
“That’s a game that we need to have tonight,” Indians coach John Flynn said. “They’ve been playing so hard and practicing so hard and we haven’t had anything to show for it. We’ve had overtime losses, we’ve had two point games. We lost a tough one the other night at (Cardinal) Mooney, but every day they’ve been practicing hard.
“We reviewed a bunch of situations yesterday that came in handy tonight for us. So I’m super proud of these kids. Sometimes when you go on a losing streak a couple of kids might lose interest. But they’re all-in, and we needed this. It was a big one for us.”
After a frenetic first half, the Bobcats went to the locker room at halftime with a 35-25 lead. The Indians’ Malachi Wideman sat out the first half for disciplinary reasons, but entered the game in the third quarter and sparked a rally that saw Venice take the lead going into the final period. A basket by Wideman with a minute to play in the third quarter tied the game at 42-42, and a fast break layup by Will Mizer gave the Indians a 44-42 lead.
Venice extended the lead to 49-42 before North Port began a comeback of its own, rallying to take a 53-52 lead with 2:20 left on a layup by Jalen Brown. Wideman gave Venice the lead back with two free throws, and a bucket by Christian Rodriguez made it 55-52 before the Bobcat’s Nick Passamonte tied it up with a 3-pointer with just under a minute to play.
Both teams missed chances at the end of regulation, but a basket by Mizer off the overtime tipoff gave Venice a lead it would never relinquish in the extra period.
“I thought in overtime they did a good job of executing off the tip,” North Port coach Ryan Power said. “But the game was in our control for the first three quarters and somewhere in the fourth quarter we started having a couple of silly turnovers that come from them upping the pressure. But it was things we were prepared for and it will only make us better moving forward.”
Despite missing the first half, Wideman led all scorers with 19 points. Mizer had 11 for the Indians, and Vince Marino and Myles Weston added 9 apiece. Pasasmonte led North Port with 15 points, Brown had 11 and Joey Rivera chipped in with 10.
“We were up 15 at the City of Palms against Lehigh,” Flynn said. “We were up 20 against Riverdale and we wound up losing in overtime. So we’ve had a lot of those and these kids don’t quit. They keep playing. That’s a big plus for us and I’m very happy. I’m glad we got it over with and now we’ve got the streak over with and we can get on to the next games.”
Venice is now 6-10 for the season. North Port falls to 3-11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.