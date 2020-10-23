It was far from a normal year for the Venice High swim and dive teams.
But even in a year in which hardly anything was the same, the Indians kept their title streak alive as the boys and girls teams won their district on Friday afternoon at Selby Aquatic Center in Sarasota.
“In the beginning of the year we were trying to figure out how the season was going to work,” said Venice boys and girls swim coach Jana Minorini, who has now won six straight district championships with both teams. “But one of the things the seniors were saying was, ‘No matter what this season looks like, we still want to win districts.’
“Not only did we make it to districts without the season shutting down, but they were able to accomplish one of their goals during this pandemic.”
The Indians had just two meets this season and little opportunity to test themselves in the water. For many Indians, the district meet was the first time competing in their respective event.
When they took to the water on Friday, it was more of a subdued atmosphere than in years past. No fans or parents were allowed in to watch the events — instead forced to watch through a fence surrounding the pool. A
Still, though, Venice lived up to its championship standards.
Amadeusz Knop and Sarah Sensenbrenner won the district title in the 100 backstroke and Ella Marlow, Lara Oktey, Hannah Hardin and Sensenbrenner all combined to win the 400-free relay.
Earlier in the week Cash Kruysman won a district title in diving.
Even though the Indians couldn’t have a typical year, their seasons aren’t over just yet.
The Venice boys and girls swim teams will advance to the regional meet next Saturday, Oct. 31 at North Shore Aquatics. Kruysman will advance to compete in the regional dive meet at Clearwater High.
“I think really it was hard to not be able to do the normal things we do like team bonding activities,” Minorini said. “A lot of the traditions we have had to be canceled, and that was hard to swallow for them.
“But I don’t think that made it hard for them to keep their drive.”
