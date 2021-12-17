VENICE — There was a time not too long ago when the Venice High football team struggled to win one game a season.
The year was 2006, legendary Indians player Trey Burton was a freshman and John Peacock was the team’s defensive coordinator under head coach Nick Coleman.
The following season, Peacock was promoted to head coach, Burton was given the starting quarterback position, and the Indians have seen nothing but success since — winning eight district titles, five regional titles and one state championship in that time.
Today, the Indians will play for their third state championship in program history as they take on Apopka in the 8A state final at 1 p.m. at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.
"The fact that they’re consistently contending in the playoffs against well-known and historic teams is crazy to me,” said Burton, who will be one of several alumni in attendance for today’s state final. “My freshman year, it was hard just to get everyone to come to practice, and hopefully we’d have enough guys show up on Friday so we could play the game.
“Then, Peacock took over my sophomore year, and it was a learning experience for all of us.”
Peacock, who grew up in Nokomis, played running back at Cardinal Mooney in the early '90s. After playing his college ball at East Carolina and Georgia Southern, he returned the area and secured a job as Venice's linebacker coach in 1999.
Three years later, he became the Indians' defensive coordinator and spent five years in that role before moving to the top job. The rest is history.
But Venice was a title contender, at times, even before Peacock.
The Indians won eight district titles from 1964-2003, including three regional titles and one record-breaking 77-14 state championship win over Dwyer in 2000.
Making the playoffs, however, wasn’t a near-guarantee every season then as it is now.
“When I first took over, we just wanted to win our area,” Peacock, 47, said. “That year, Booker beat us. Sarasota beat us. But then we were able to beat Manatee, who was coming off a semifinal game.
“We went to the playoffs and we lost first round to a team we probably should have beat. Then, we went through this lull of six or seven years where we would get knocked out in the second round every year.”
In each season from 2008-15, Venice was eliminated in the second round of the playoffs — 25-21 to Charlotte, 41-28 to Manatee, 34-27 to Manatee, 56-7 to Manatee, 31-19 to Armwood, 42-14 to Armwood, and 17-0 to Braden River.
Finally, the Indians broke through to win the region in 2016, only to be met with St. Thomas Aquinas in the state semifinals.
Though the Indians beat the Raiders and went on to defeat Bartram Trail in the 2017 7A state final, that win would be the only one in five tries against St. Thomas Aquinas.
Still, the Indians progressed during those years -- attracting and developing several players who went on to play at the next level, including Jaivon Heiligh, Bryce Carpenter, Hayden and Weston Wolff, Malachi Wideman, Charles Brantley, and others.
“We were chasing the state championship and we were getting knocked out every year,” said defensive coordinator Larry Shannon, who has been on the Indians coaching staff since he started as the defensive line coach in 2004. “At one point, I told myself I didn’t need it. I was happy with what I was doing. But when you get that first one, you get hungry for another.
“Now that we have one, we’re doing everything we can to do it again.”
It isn’t just Peacock who has helped turn the Indians around.
Coaches like Shannon, linebackers coach Tim Weidlein, offensive line coach Dave Butler and NCAA eligibility director Mike Bartlett have been a part of the program since Peacock was promoted.
Along the way, some new faces — and familiar ones — have been added to the staff, like former player and current strength and conditioning and receivers coach Clay Burton, defensive line coaches Sascha Hyer and Mike Jones, quarterbacks coach Brian Ryals, running backs coach Lucius Bonner Jr., defensive backs coach Brian Hatler, and offensive line coach Josh Hunter.
“What I’m most impressed with is how the entire coaching staff has stuck together all these years,” Burton said. “You have so many guys on that staff who could have easily taken a head coaching job somewhere else or been promoted to be a coordinator somewhere else.
“I think that’s the biggest reason why they’re so successful. They know each other, and they hold each other accountable. It’s very similar to a college program.”
As the current coaching staff grew together through playoff failure and frustration, the community began to back their efforts.
Funds were raised for new uniforms, a new locker room, new weightlifting equipment and the Jumbotron — only adding to the reasons why athletes would want to play at Venice.
“When I got here there were maybe 850 students at Venice High in ’91,” Venice athletic director Pete Dombroski said. “Now we have 850 athletes. We didn’t have school-choice back then. It was different. Students can go where they want now.
“So now you’ll have athletes who are standouts at other schools come here for the coaching. The weight training has gotten better, too, so the kids are much stronger now.”
It has since become commonplace for area stars to transfer to Venice High for football.
The starting quarterback of the Indians for the past seven seasons originally started out at a different high school — along with the countless other players who have donned the green and white in favor of their old school colors, too.
This year, Venice (13-1) has won 12 of its 13 games with a running clock while fielding star players such as Damon Wilson II and Elliot Washington II -- two defenders who have earned offers from nearly every top collegiate football program in the nation.
Regardless if Venice wins or loses in today’s state championship, though, there is no denying that the Indians have become a team no one wants to face in the playoffs, and there’s a good chance they’ll be back in this game in the near future, too.
“I was talking to a young coach the other day, and I told him, ‘Listen, coach, it’s not gonna happen overnight,’” Peacock said. “‘There’s no secret formula. It’s gonna take a while. You’re gonna have to build a culture, and eventually, you’ll get a group that will get you over that hump.’
“Then, when you get there, it’s like, ‘Oh, this is easy,’ and you meet another hump. For 10 years, that was us, but I think we’re there now.”
