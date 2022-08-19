VENICE — The Venice High football team knew it would have to play a near-perfect game to compete with IMG Academy on Friday night.
That went out the window in the game’s opening seconds as Carnell Tate returned Venice’s opening kickoff roughly 80 yards for a quick 6-0 lead for the Ascenders — the fourth-ranked team in the nation, and top-ranked team in Florida, according to MaxPreps.
Trying to play catch-up all night, the Indians trailed 27-3 at halftime before the Ascenders forced a running clock midway through the third quarter on the way to a 41-3 finish at Powell-Davis Stadium.
“They’re a lot better than us. This is probably the best team of theirs we’ve faced,” Venice coach John Peacock said of the three times his team has faced IMG Academy. “I mean, they’re huge. I couldn’t believe the size of them.”
Venice’s one-touchdown deficit snowballed in the opening quarter as the Ascenders’ offense scored on back-to-back drives following the kick return touchdown — both coming on gains of 48 and 54 yards by running back Jerrick Gibson.
Already in a 20-0 hole in the first quarter, Venice quarterback Brooks Bentley was intercepted for a 32-yard pick-six by 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end Ernest Willor Jr. who sealed off the edge as Bentley threw.
“I knew it was going to be rough to start because we aren’t used to that speed on either side of the ball,” Peacock said of his team’s first-quarter deficit. “(The Ascenders) are probably used to that speed because they go against each other. So, I knew it was going to be rough starting, but in the second quarter I think we settled down and were able to move the ball a little bit.”
Despite the final score, there were some shining moments for the Indians.
Five-star defensive end Damon Wilson II broke through the Ascenders’ blocks on multiple occasions, but narrowly missed on a few sack attempts.
Sophomore wide receiver Ryan Matulevich took some time to get comfortable, but eventually gave IMG defensive backs trouble — finishing with five receptions for 33 yards.
Running backs Jamarice Wilder and Alvin Johnson III didn’t finish with flashy stats — combining for 45 yards on 21 carries and three receptions for 27 yards — but each ran hard, broke tackles and were tackled for a loss just twice.
However, those moments didn’t result in many points for Venice.
The Indians made a few trips into IMG territory, but the pick-six, a fumble, a punt and a field goal were all that came of it.
“I thought at times we played well. I thought the defense settled down. When you look at halftime, it was 27-3 and the defense had only given up two touchdowns and one was a one-play drive.
“We play this game for a purpose,” said Peacock, whose team will host Miami Northwestern for Week 1 next Friday. “I think it’s gonna prepare us for next week because we’re gonna see some speed next week.”
Key plays: Tate’s kickoff return touchdown came at a tough time for Venice, as it essentially opened the game down 6-0.
“I was thinking, ‘Yeah, that’s what we need to do, spot them seven,’” Peacock said. “Our kicking game was absolutely horrible.”
After allowing three touchdowns to open the game, Willor Jr.’s pick-six of Bentley felt like the nail in the coffin — putting the Indians down four touchdowns against one of the nation’s best.
After recovering a fumble off pressure from Wilson II and defensive end Tyler Louis, the Indians gave the ball right back as Bentley fumbled a few plays later on a run near the sideline — ending one of their best chances to cut into the deficit.
Key stats: IMG had little trouble ripping off chunk plays behind a massive offensive line.
Ascenders ball carriers had runs of 16, 18, 34, 40, 48 and 54 yards — finishing with a total of 305 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries.
Despite starting out down, 27-0, Venice’s defense played better in the second quarter as the Indians won that quarter, 3-0.
What it means: The Indians are 0-3 against IMG Academy and put up their lowest scoring total ever in the series. Luckily for Venice, the results don’t count. The Indians have now played one of the toughest opponents on the schedule, but still have a contest with another national power, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), next month.
Quote: “We were just overmatched. I think everyone kinda knew that going into the game, that we were going to be overmatched. But I was just looking to see who would compete. I thought the offensive line battled, and the defensive line battled.
“But the bottom line is they’re better than us.” — Peacock
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.