After three straight wins, it’s starting to look like the Venice boys basketball team is finding its groove.
Following a hard-fought victory at Bradenton Christian on Thursday night, the Indians came home and dismantled the Lemon Bay Manta Rays, 75-51, in front of a packed crowd at The Teepee.
“We’ve got a bunch of kids that believe. Plain and simple.” Indians interim coach Mike Montgomery said. “Every game they go into they think they can beat any team in the gym.”
Both teams got off to a slow start before Lemon Bay forward Caleb Geisendorfer made a jumper to give the Mantas a 4-1 lead. A 3-pointer by Venice guard Christian Rodriguez and a run-out layup by Jayshon Platt keyed a 15-2 run to close the quarter and give the Indians a lead they would never relinquish.
“We made a couple of mistakes early on, and when you play a team with this much firepower, you find yourself in a hole you can’t get out of,” Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber said. “We have a lot of sophomores and it was good to see them put up a fight.”
Venice blew the game open in the second quarter as it upped the tempo and defensive pressure. Platt had the Venice offense running on all cylinders as he scored 12 points in a variety of ways.
“I feel like we have gained so much confidence,” Platt said. “We all know when to push the ball and how to play fast. When we keep pushing, we get points.”
Forward Malachi Wideman added 10 points in the second quarter mostly from the free throw line while Connor Flynn, Tristan Burroughs and Rodriguez chipped in to give the Indians a 45-19 lead at the break.
“Jayshon (Platt) is such a great floor leader for us,” Montgomery said. “This is the third game in a row like this and he’s got more he can do.”
While the game got chippy with players from both teams earning technical fouls, the lead was never in danger in the second half as Venice answered every run Lemon Bay started. The Indians got a few highlight-reel dunks by Vince Marino and Wideman to get the fans out of their seats. Venice also got some great shooting by guards K.J. Slaton, Flynn, and Marino the keep the Manta Rays at bay.
Wideman stuffed the stat sheet for Venice with 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks. Platt added 20 points and six assists while Rodriguez poured in 12 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists.
“It’s not just the Malachi show and we have a team of guys that look out for each other and pull for each other,” Montgomery said. “We have a group of kids that have fully bought in and don’t ever ask us any questions.”
Geisendorfer was the main bright spot for the Manta Rays as he recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, capped off by two ferocious dunks of his own.
“We have a couple games next week and this was a good crowd and atmosphere for all of the sophomores we’ve been playing,” Huber said. “With the new playoff format, we already know who we’ll be playing and we can use these next two weeks to prepare.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.