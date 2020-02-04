Much like girls weightlifting, the boys teams in the area are considered to be among the best in the state with perhaps the exception of the Panhandle, with numerous lifters competing in state meets.
There will be many new faces this year, however, as many of last year’s powerhouses have graduated. So, the question is if teams are rebuilding or reloading.
Venice lost a lot of great lifters, but return many as well, and expect to be able to replace those lost and to drub opponents with pure numbers.
“Last year we had a lot of guys who bought in and trusted the process. They were accountable and gave their all,” Indians coach Clay Burton said. “We lost a lot of guys, but we have a lot of them coming back.”
Seniors Zachary Younts and Brian Taylor, both state qualifiers, return as well as Rowan Foskin, Carson Peters and junior Jacob Papantokakis, who earned regional berths, to help shore things off after five others graduated, leaving Burton with a good dose of leadership.
Burton said he’s able to get a bunch of lower weight lifters through the freshman program who haven’t quite filled out yet.
“When we see the freshmen come in, we tell them not to get discouraged and keep playing football, but that we have a spot for them on the weightlifting team,” Burton said. “We get familiar with them through summer conditioning.”
Newcomers include Rylan Kriska and Jake Herrington, who will both be at 119, and Logan Ballard at 169, who Burton believes will have a great year. Ethan Mort and Michael Raney are two heavyweights who can also be counted on to put points on the board.
Venice's season will officially begin on Thursday, Feb. 13 as it hosts a tri-meet against Cardinal Mooney and Sarasota High at 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.