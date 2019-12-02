There are seldom many secrets between the Lemon Bay Manta Rays and the Venice Indians boys soccer teams. As many of the players play on the Falcons club team, they are as close with their opponents as they are with their teammates.
With bragging rights on the line, there was no sign of any tryptophan sluggishness, with each team playing their first game after the Thanksgiving break. Their friendships too were put on hold as they played a hard fought, clean, physical game.
Ultimately, the host Indians (2-3-1) exacted a measure of revenge with a 4-0 non-district victory at Powell-Davis Stadium. Last season, the Manta Rays (3-1-1) took local bragging rights with a 4-1 win.
“We had a tough game against Lemon Bay last year, so it’s nice to come back with this one,” said Indians assistant coach Manuel Heredia. “We have three games this week, so it’s nice to get some positive momentum going for the games we have coming up.”
Venice will host Cardinal Mooney on Thursday and Palmetto on Friday.
“We got them last year, so they didn’t come out here to lose today,” said Manta Rays head coach Mark Hertz. “I’ll say this: They’re a good team. They’re quick, they’re skilled, so when you lose to a good team like that you can live with it. They had two penalty-kick goals, so it’s like a 2-nil game. So, I’m proud of my guys for playing them so close.”
Caleb Davis opened the scoring in the 7th minute. From about 10 feet out, Davis booted a ball that went through a small maze of players before bounding in off the right post.
With just a minute to go in the opening half, Diego Heredia added another Indians tally. He picked up a loose ball and managed to squeeze it through a small opening for the 2-0 advantage.
Both of Venice’s second-half goals came via a penalty kick. Both were awarded after similar plays. The Indians’ Miles Chocquette twice made through passes to a teammate to initiate the penalty calls.
On the first occasion, Chocquette found Juylan Ormachea. Immediately after receiving the pass, Ormachea was pushed to the ground from behind in the 69th minute.
“I was just calm, picked one side and shot it,” said Ormachea.
While Ormachea booted the ball to his right, Lemon Bay goalkeeper Alex Johnson went the other way.
Chocquette’s next target was Joaquin Rueda, who was also pushed hard in the back and side.
“As soon as I made my touch from the Miles through pass, the defender slammed into me,” said Rueda. “I was nervous and excited at the same time for the penalty kick. But I knew if I hit my spot, I would get the goal.”
The Rueda goal came in the 79th minute.
The Indians will kick off their contests later this week at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Lemon Bay will host Out-of-Door Academy on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
