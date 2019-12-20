Several times this season, wins and losses have been determined by near misses or finishes for the Venice boys soccer team.
On Friday night against Braden River, it looked like it would be another night of ‘what if’ as the Indians had four goal-scoring opportunities with nothing to show for it.
But eventually, Venice’s shots started to find the net. Max Mergos started it off by crossing up a Pirate defender in the 21st minute for a 1-0 lead that ignited the Venice offense in a 6-4 win over Braden River at Powell-Davis Stadium.
“Braden River had some control of this game, but we could have been out of here early,” Venice coach Peter Tomich said. “In the first few minutes there were so many goals that just wouldn’t go in. But it’s nice to come away with this result. We’re good enough and they know it, just sometimes they don’t finish.”
Once Mergos ended the scoring drought, it took just 10 minutes for Venice to add a pair of goals — one Diego Heredia placed in the right corner on an assist from Mergos and a high-lofted ball that Caleb Davis floated in the net from 40 yards out on an assist from Miles Choquette.
Despite the early 3-0 lead, the Indians grew a little too comfortable. Within six minutes of Venice’s third goal, Lance Lenosky scored twice as the Indians slowed their pace.
“The intensity dropped for a while there, but we picked it back up at the end,” Tomich said.
But the lapse in intensity wouldn’t matter as the Indians came out firing again in the second half.
Julyan Ormachea put another goal on the board after receiving two quick passes through the Pirates defense 20 minutes into the second half. Four minutes later, Bima Bagawanta hit a free kick from 50 yards out that ricocheted off the goalkeeper’s hands and into the net.
For good measure, Heredia added another goal a minute later — breaking free from his defender and poking the ball over the goalkeeper for his second goal of the night.
Though Braden River would score twice more to come within 6-4, it wasn’t enough to make any real threat of a comeback as Stefan Slavov came up with 10 saves on the night.
Venice (5-5-1) will be off for winter break, resuming play on Jan. 6 with a game at Lakewood Ranch.
“It was nice to see us finish tonight,” Tomich said. “We’ve been taking little steps forward but we seem to get in our own way sometimes.
“Our district of five teams are all equal. It’s crazy, this is the first year where no one is a front-runner. It should be real competitive and it should be interesting to see how it plays out.”
