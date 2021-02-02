NORTH PORT — Just 72 hours removed from spending a night in jail, Tristan Burroughs found himself nervously pacing behind the bench for the Venice boys basketball team’s 77-67 overtime win on Tuesday night.
Sarasota County deputies came to Burroughs’ family home on Saturday night to arrest him — charging him with vehicular manslaughter and other charges in connection with a fatal crash on Dec. 21, 2019.
"I wasn't really surprised. I was upset," Burroughs said of his arrest. "I was more sad for my family. I was really upset for them."
He bonded out the next day, but is currently not allowed to play with the school basketball team, although he is still a member of the team.
“I was in disbelief,” Venice coach Mike Montgomery said of learning that Burroughs was arrested over the weekend. “I didn’t understand what was going on, and I don’t know if we still understand what’s going on. Nobody seems to have any answers. It’s more questions than anything.
“It came out of the blue. We’re trying to work to resolve it as quickly as possible for him. We’re waiting on some clarifications.”
Still, the senior forward/center showed up to Venice’s game at North Port dressed in coach’s attire — a black polo with a Venice emblem and pants — and sat in the first row of the bleachers, about 10 feet behind his teammates.
“I’ve had to sit and watch because of an injury before, but not like tonight,” Burroughs said. “Nothing I could do except cheer my guys on. Keep their heads high and try to give them pointers of things I see on the court.
“It’s a huge change in perspective when I’m watching. I do feel a little helpless, though. I see something happen, and I’m like, ‘If I would’ve been in there, I could’ve gotten that.’ I would have given anything to be out there with them on the court tonight.”
The Indians (12-8) and Bobcats (7-14) gave Burroughs and everyone else in attendance plenty of reason to pay attention as they traded the lead all night long.
After being tied, 10-10, and then 29-29, through the first and second quarters, Venice briefly pulled away in the third.
Indians’ wing player Brian Boucher sparked the offense for a stretch — scoring 10 points on a pair of 3’s, a two-pointer and two free-throws — to give his team a 50-40 lead.
However, North Port went on an 8-0 run to close the quarter.
Again in the fourth, Venice looked to pull away.
The Indians opened up a 10-2 run thanks to a quick five points and two steals from Myles Weston (Game-high 35 points and seven steals), but again North Port had an answer.
Buckets by Jalen Brown, Joey Rivera, Migiay Joseph and — with mere seconds to spare — a layup by Dylan Almedya tied the game and sent it to overtime.
When overtime began, Burroughs couldn’t sit down.
The senior paced incessantly, yelling support and trying to offer advice in timeouts.
Shortly after Weston took over the overtime period — scoring 15 straight points to finally pull away — a timeout was called and the Indians broke with "Tristan on three…1,2,3… Tristan!” before holding on for the win.
“Absolutely, this was huge for us,” Montgomery said of winning after Burroughs’ arrest. “Basketball is secondary right at the moment. As long as he’s OK mentally and physically, we’ll be alright.”
