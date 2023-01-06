It’s hard to say the winter sports season has been anything but a success at Venice High.
With mere weeks remaining in the regular season, no team on campus has a losing record and there have been several standout athletes worth talking about.
Each squad on campus has at least a few athletes who are of the can’t-miss variety, and it’s time to learn about what they’ve been up to the past couple of months.
Without further ado, here are the top Indians athletes of the winter sports seasons as we ready for the postseason:
Boys basketball
In typical Venice High fashion, the Indians had a bit of a slow start to the season with a contingent of players competing for a state championship in football.
After opening 2-4, the Indians have gone 6-2 as football players Deylen Platt, Chad Fleming and Hudson Traeger have joined the squad.
With less than a month to go in the regular season, the Indians own the second-best overall record in the district along with a 2-0 record in district play — trailing only Sarasota, who the Indians defeated in the season opener.
Here are three standouts who have first-year coach Luke Davis eyeing his first district title:
Kade Slaton, senior guard
A role player last season, Slaton has blossomed into a go-to, do-it-all star for the Indians this year.
He leads the team in points per game (14.5), assists per game (2.9) and is tied with Platt for the most steals per game (2.4), while also adding 5.3 rebounds per game.
Keegan Burroughs, senior center
One of the tallest players any time he steps on the court, the 6-foot-8 Burroughs has been a force in the paint for Venice this season.
Burroughs is the only Indians player to average a double-double on the season with 14.2 points per game and 11.2 rebounds per game.
Deylen Platt, junior shooting guard
Platt missed a couple games to open the year while he was busy on the gridiron, but it hasn’t taken long for the dual-sport star to adjust to the hardwood.
Platt has been one of the Indians’ most explosive and athletic players, contributing 9.2 points per game and 2.4 steals per game.
Girls basketball
The girls basketball team has continued its upward trajectory under coach Jeremy Martin.
The Lady Indians (11-5) are ranked as the No. 70 team in the state and the No. 15 team in Class 7A competition.
With six regular season contests left to play, Venice has a strong chance to eclipse last season’s mark of 13 wins.
Here are three rising stars who have made the Lady Indians such a formidable squad:
Tessa O’Leary, sophomore shooting guard
A starter since her first game as a freshman, simply starting wasn’t good enough. She set her sights higher entering this season and has delivered so far.
O’Leary has played in all 16 games for Venice, leading the team in scoring (16.7 points per game) while also contributing 3.8 rebounds per game, 2.3 assists per game and 2.8 steals per game across 22.1 minutes per game.
Addison Ivery, sophomore point guard
Another Day 1 starter, Ivery is the straw that stirs the Indians’ drink. She has played in all 16 games, including a team-high 24.7 minutes per game while contributing strong stats across the board.
Ivery has scored 10.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds per game with team-highs in assists (5.1 per game) and steals (4.3 per game).
Zoe O’Leary, sophomore center
Fresh off a state championship in volleyball when the basketball season started, Zoe O’Leary needed a minute to get up to speed, but has once again been an invaluable player.
In 15 games played, O’Leary has some of the best stats on the team despite playing just 16.7 minutes per game.
The 6-foot-2 center has averaged 10.5 points per game along with leading the team in rebounds (7.2 per game) and blocks (2.2 per game).
Boys soccer
This season has been a mixed bag so far for the Venice boys soccer team. After opening with a 4-1-3 record, the Indians lost three straight matches before getting back on track.
Venice hasn’t lost since that skid, beating Charlotte and tying Bishop Verot and Riverview before taking a couple weeks off for winter break.
The Indians have relied on a varied offensive attack — constantly switching players in and out of positions — and that’s led to goals scored by 13 different players across the 5-4-5 season.
Brady Miller, a junior, has led the charge with 10 goals, including five goals in back-to-back wins over Port Charlotte and Evangelical Christian. Close behind has been Sebastian Somenzini, another junior who has scored seven goals — also scoring five goals in the same back-to-back games as Miller.
Sophomore Brodie Zalud has also scored seven goals, including five goals over the team’s past six matches.
Aside from those three, senior Luca Rueda, sophomore Miguel Palma Martinez and junior Matthew Groves have each added three goals across the season.
Girls soccer
The Venice girls soccer team hasn’t shied away from playing another difficult schedule that’s led to a No. 93 ranking in the state despite an 8-8-1 record.
The Lady Indians might not have the star power of their 2021 state championship squad, but they remain one of the deepest teams in the area.
Forwards Emma Mogford, a senior, and Ella Luzzi, a junior, have made Venice dangerous on offense while midfielders Catherine Dalton, a senior, and Tatum Schilling, a junior, have proven effective at distributing the ball and scoring when needed, too.
The Lady Indians have had to reconstruct their defense this season, but senior Brooke Judson has helped make the transition seamless, coaching up new starters Nora Robertson and Paige Evans.
Fresh off a tournament in Orlando, Venice will have just three regular season matches to play before the district tournament begins later this month.
Girls Weightlifting
The Venice girls weightlifting team has been tough to beat this season, putting their dominance on full display in a Sarasota County Meet in which no team came particularly close to challenging them.
Venice had three lifters finish in first place in their weight class in that county meet, including: Emmalee Gentry (199-pound weight class), Peyton Pablo (154-pound weight class) and Andrea Saxman (139-pound weight class).
The Lady Indians also had seven lifters finish in second place in their respective weight classes as they flexed their depth.
The postseason will begin for Venice with the District 3A-12 meet at 8 a.m. on Jan. 26 at Charlotte High School.
Wrestling
There have been several standouts already this season for the Venice High wrestling team, but it’s hard to top the tear that Blaine Taranto has been on in the 120-pound weight class.
The senior wrestler has compiled a 23-1 record so far this season, giving him 148 career wins as an Indian. Taranto needs 30 more wins this season to set the all-time Venice High record for wins, currently held by assistant wrestling coach Jeremie Cook.
Taranto also has a chance to break the single-season records for most wins and most pins in a season.
It hasn’t just been Taranto who has had success for the Indians this year.
Freshman Kase Hopper has impressed in the 106-pound weight class with a 17-5 record. Micah Thompson, a junior, has hardly lost in the 170-pound weight class with a 15-4 record.
These wrestlers will have a chance to put their strong seasons to the test this morning in district dual competition at Venice High, beginning at 10 a.m.
