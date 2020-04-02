As the outbreak of the coronavirus pushes more people indoors, there have been several adjustments to make, especially for high school athletes.
There’s been no school, no practice and no games — a change that takes some getting used to. Another thing student athletes are missing is the celebration of birthdays.
Sophomore baseball player Stephen Deans turned 16 on Monday and some of his teammates along with other Indians drove by to make the day special.
