NORTH PORT — Bringing along a young roster with just one returning starter from last year, it’s been a rough five-game stretch for the North Port High Bobcats (1-5).
They opened the season with a tough string of opponents carrying a combined record of 25-7 entering Tuesday’s game.
That changed with a 71-59 win over DeSoto County, thanks to a strong night from Nick Passamonte and Jalen Brown, who combined for 46 points.
Coming off a game against Bishop Verot where he failed to score a point, Passamonte found his shot and opened things up for the Bobcats’ best offensive night so far.
“The biggest difference was our shooting,” North Port coach Ryan Power said. “We had multiple 3s in this game. Coming into this game we had not been shooting the ball well from the perimeter. When the perimeter shots are falling for Nick or anybody, it helps get the inside going and gives us confidence.”
DeSoto County (2-5) held a 17-15 lead after sophomore guard Nasir Gilchrist made a 3-pointer just before the buzzer. But the second and third quarters belonged to Passamonte, who is known for his outside shooting.
The senior guard made four of his six 3s in the middle quarters and erupted for 20 points in that stretch.
“I just went to my spot in transition and started hitting 3s,” he said. “They start going in and you get confident and you just keep shooting. Then they come out and try to double me, I see Jalen (Brown) in the post sealing his man and he gets the easy layup.”
Passamonte’s shots were challenging enough for the Bulldogs to defend. Once Brown began to seize control of the paint, the Bobcats were able to pull away, stretching the lead to as many as 14 in the fourth quarter.
As the defense began to creep closer to the perimeter, lanes opened for Brown, who scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half and tallied 11 in the fourth quarter alone with North Port hovering around a 10-point lead.
“I tried to mix our defenses up tonight,” DeSoto coach Darrel Nicklow said. “They play inside and out, that’s the way you play basketball these days. That’s what we try to do. But that was a challenge tonight. They made us work.”
Though Passamonte gave the Bobcats their lead, Brown protected it using his signature move — a shoulder fake with a jump hook off the glass. It’s a move he’s been using since 7th grade and it’s continuing to pay dividends at the varsity level.
Powers was high on Brown entering the season and is pleased to see him turn the corner. He’s even more excited to get that first win in the books.
“I thought Jalen did a great job of flashing, catching the ball and finishing strong at the rim,” Power said. “The biggest thing for him is he wants the ball on the inside. He’s been getting looks on the inside, but the shooting percentage hasn’t been where we wanted it. Tonight you can see, the more he finishes around the rim, the better we’re gonna be.”
On the other side, the Bulldogs couldn’t maintain a charge late, though they cut the lead to six with under 2 minutes left on an offensive rebound and layup from big man Kiemar Richardson, another player beginning to turn the corner.
Richardson and Gilchrist led the Bulldogs with 14 and 12 points respectively.
“We found Kiemar tonight,” Nicklow said. “Second half we found him. We went to him and he started scoring for us. My kids played hard. We had some chances, but they executed their stuff better.”
