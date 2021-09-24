NOKOMIS — Three years ago, golf wasn’t very fun for Elizabeth Ireland.
The then-freshman was new to competitive golf and annoyed as her scores routinely topped triple digits, finishing the year as the team’s No. 6 player and shooting a 126 at the district tournament.
“I wasn’t too sure that I loved it when I first started playing,” said Ireland, now a senior captain for the undefeated Venice girls golf team. “I enjoyed the good shot I’d hit every once in a while, so that kept me playing, but the rest of it was frustrating.”
As Ireland stuck with the sport, however, those good shots started to come more frequently, eventually stringing three together to card her first eagle in her sophomore season.
“I got lucky and my drive hit the cart path and rolled really far down the fairway,” said Ireland, who moved up to the No. 4 spot as a sophomore. “After that I was able to get on the green and holed a 10-footer.
“I think that’s kind of where it started.”
Ireland carried that momentum into her next match, too, as she birdied the first two holes to start at 2-under — giving her all the affirmation she needed to continue working on her golf game.
In the summer between her sophomore and junior year, Ireland got to work.
She enlisted the help of five golf instructors from different courses around the area as she worked on straightening out her drives, cleaning up her short game and course management — like playing safe shots and making the best of a miss.
“It was really my mental game that changed and allowed me to become a better golfer,” Ireland said. “Then I started to have fun and have some really good rounds.”
Ireland, who had elevated herself to become the team’s No. 1 player, shot a 77 in the first 18-hole tournament of the season — her first time breaking 80 — and it only encouraged her to keep working.
In the past two years, Ireland and the Lady Indians have advanced past the district tournament as a top-three team, but have yet to make it to the state championships.
Advancing to states is a difficult feat in a region like Venice’s that spans from Tampa to Naples, but the Indians have dominated in match play this season with an undefeated 6-0 record.
Ireland, often the low-scorer for Venice, has been aided by Hayli Snaer and Lily Lapczynski, a pair of players who typically shoot just a few strokes behind their senior captain.
It’s not as if Ireland has only put in work on the golf course, either.
The senior goes out of her way to encourage and help instruct younger players, leads the organization of the team’s annual fundraising tournament and picks out the team uniforms for each match.
“I’ve been a baseball coach and a football coach. Early in my career I coached softball and volleyball. She’s the best captain I’ve ever had,” Venice girls golf coach Cary Willgren said of Ireland. “The more I give her, the more she will do because she can handle it. She’s a leader.”
Three years after hesitantly joining the Venice girls golf team, Ireland has lowered her score by roughly 50 strokes, become the team’s captain and MVP, and there’s still time left — with the district tournament one month away on Oct. 25.
In the meantime, the senior is soaking up her last days golfing for the Indians while trying to pass on her passion to the next wave of golfers, too.
“I try not to say too much about (my teammates) loving golf or not, because I didn’t like it for a long time, and it’s something you have to find for yourself,” she said. “So I just try to congratulate them after every round. If they score one stroke better, that’s great because they’re getting better.
“I really try to help give them the confidence that they can do it if they want to try.”
