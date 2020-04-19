Chatting with Charlotte softball coach Greg Higgins as we walked off the field after the loss to Lakewood Ranch on March 10, neither of us predicted it would be the last time we’d experience a game this school year.
Days after, games were postponed until a week after spring break, then to April 13, then May 4.
Now, it seems the nail is virtually in the coffin as the decision came down that schools will remain off campus for the remainder of the year due to the increasing spread and severity of COVID-19.
As of publication Sunday night, the FHSAA has yet to definitively call the spring season, but it is almost inevitable at this point. It’s unquestionably the right thing to do, but our community is now left with an irreplaceable void and the Class of 2020 has been stripped of its farewell tour.
Venice baseball won’t get to go for the three-peat. The Charlotte boys weightlifting team won’t get to possibly crown the first state champion in school history. The North Port boys 4x800 relay team won’t get to earn their much-desired redemption on the track.
Parents won’t get to proudly and tearfully walk with their athletes onto the field, flowers in hand, celebrating their careers.
The past four springs have built the anticipation for what this final ride would produce, but unfortunately for this year’s class, closure won’t come.
Sports aren’t everything, but for an 18-year old about to leave home for the first time, go into the workforce full-time or enter the armed forces, these blissful months were all they wanted.
So take pause before criticizing athletes for making this about themselves for a moment. Let them have the their time.
In a world of doom and gloom, let’s take a moment to celebrate these athletes and their accomplishments because they won’t grace our fields again.
Bailey Grossenbacher has sent her final bomb over the Lemon Bay fences, Charlotte’s Eunice Noel has cleared her final hurdle, Port Charlotte’s Tyler Zylstra has struck out his final batter.
For the coming months, the fields will sit vacant.
Hopefully this serves as a lesson to the Class of ‘21 and beyond to cherish every moment of their careers because any athlete is one injury or pandemic away from it being over at a moment’s notice.
Here’s to you seniors.
We won’t soon forget the highs and lows you endured and the thrills you offered our community. For today, the spotlight’s on you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.