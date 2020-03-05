+35 PHOTOS: Sights from Charlotte Invite Results from the Charlotte Invite can be found HERE.

PUNTA GORDA — We’ve seen North Port athlete Emani Jefferson show off her hops on the hardwood, but she’s now taking her talents to the track.

She added to her accolades on Thursday by breaking the school record with an 18-foot, 10.5-inch long jump. The leap was good enough for the top spot at the Charlotte Invite.

Jefferson also took home first place in the 100-meter dash, finishing in 12.68 seconds.

“I just go out there and jump, I don’t have a mark,” Jefferson said. “It feels great. I’m pretty good at it and if I get the right form, I’ll be even better at it.”

It was a strong showing for area teams. North Port edged Venice late for the victory on the boys side and the Lady Indians got the win by 17 points over Braden River on the girls side.

The Lady Tarpons finished third with the Lady Bobcats behind in fourth and Lemon Bay fifth. The Charlotte boys finished fifth with Lemon Bay eighth.

The Bobcats were led by wins by Elijah Lear in the triple jump (40-feet, 6 inches), the boys 4x800 relay (Teage Elsey, Alvaro Amaya, Reuben Rodriguez, Nicard Labossiere), Joseph Smith in the mile, Kylah Buckle in the 200 and 400 meters and the boys 4x400 relay (Justin Ramirez, John Schwinne, Amaya, Turnberger).

“After falling short in our first two invites — 2nd at Eastlake, 2nd at Booker — it feels good to finally win an invite,” North Port coach Phu Nguyen said. “The team came together and really pushed and motivated each other. This was a team win from field events, to sprints, to distance.”

Lemon Bay swept the javelin events with Diana Gladkov and Reece Willis taking the top spots. Charlotte earned a win in the throwing events with Lauren Taylor cruising in the discus by 8 feet. Venice’s Thomas Shrader won the shot put.

Other winners: Emma Doerrfeld (NP, high jump), Trenton Tompkins (VHS, high jump), Kalyn Uebelacker (CHS, tied in pole vault), Juliana Courville (VHS, pole vault and 800 meters), Charlotte girls 4x800 relay, Mike Jones (CHS, 110 hurdles), Venice boys 4x100 relay, Eunice Noel (CHS, 300 hurdles), Daniel Staas (VHS, 300 hurdles), Alberto Teijelo (VHS, two mile).

FIND FULL RESULTS HERE.