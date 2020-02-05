NORTH PORT — Emani Jefferson scored 30 points as North Port cruised to a 62-42 win over Durant in a Class 7A-District 8 girls basketball semifinal Wednesday night.
After a slow start, Jefferson got the Bobcats going in the second quarter. The Cougars had come back to briefly take a two-point lead. North Port led 15-9 before Durant’s Maggie Lauber scored eight straight points to give the Cougars a 17-15 advantage.
But sparked by the quick hands of Jefferson, Yani Hall, and Sade Romain, the Bobcats forced numerous steals and scored the final 17 points of the quarter to take a 32-17 lead at halftime.
Jefferson tallied 11 points in the second quarter and had 18 at intermission.
“We weren’t playing together on defense,” Jefferson said. “We went back to the locker room at halftime and we had to finish it at the end.”
The Cougars came out with renewed energy in the third quarter and briefly cut into the lead before Jefferson, Hall, and Romain led a rally that increased the Bobcats lead to 49-28 at the end of the period.
“We weren’t rebounding at all in the first quarter,” North Port coach Dale Huffman said. “All of our bigs were just standing around watching, so we were getting all over them about that. But that spurt in the second quarter opened it up and it was don’t look back from there.”
The Bobcats led by as many as 24 points midway through the fourth quarter before the starters took a seat for the rest of the way. Huffman credited the defense for making the difference.
“Our defense is what we care about,” Huffman said. “Forget everything else. Look at all the steals that turned into points. Some of our girls this far into the year still haven’t bought into defense first, but we’re working on it.
“Jefferson’s our leading scorer but she’s also one of our leading rebounders, steals leader, assists leader. She does some stuff that’s just a thing of beauty to watch.”
Jefferson was the only Bobcat in double figures for the night. Krystal Morales hit three three-pointers and finished with 9 points, while Hall added 8. Sophia Flair led Durant (8-13) with 19 points and Lauder contributed 12.
The top-seeded Bobcats, now 19-6, will host the winner of the Sarasota Riverview-Newsome matchup for the district title Friday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.