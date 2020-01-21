Emani Jefferson led the way with 24 points as North Port rolled to a 70-32 Senior Night victory over Venice in a girls basketball matchup Tuesday night.
Jefferson, a senior, along with backcourt mates Yani Hall and Sade Romain, led a suffocating full-court press that forced the Indians into numerous turnovers as the Bobcats jumped out to a quick 10-2 lead. Venice briefly closed the gap to 12-10 midway through the first quarter, but the Bobcats turned it on from there, increasing the lead to 24-13 at the end of the period — led by Jefferson’s 15 points.
North Port kept the pressure on in the second quarter and increased the margin to 45-22 at halftime, then outscored the Indians 17-5 in the third period to open a 35-point lead and force a running clock for the fourth quarter.
Venice coach Jeremy Martin was philosophical afterwards.
“Our girls were psyched out before they even got here,” Martin said. “It’s Senior Night. Us warming up taking us out of our flow. Their press is really, really good and that’s a great team. I know we’re young and seeing a press like that is a whole different level.”
Jefferson and fellow senior Megan Ortiz sat out the fourth quarter along with the rest of the starters as Bobcats coach Dale Huffman was able to use his entire bench.
“Venice is in a rebuild mode and we got Emani back the other day and she’s starting to cook again,” Huffman said. “We’re starting to jive and work together. That little press is getting to be pretty good. It’s a little different than most people run it. It confuses people because they don’t know if it’s a press or a zone and it’s worked so far.”
Romain sank three 3-pointers for the Bobcats and had 17 points while Brooke Sawyer added 9. Sadie Kluner paced Venice with 10 and Ella Opsatnick had 6.
“A loss is a loss,” Martin said. “I don’t care if you lose by 100, a loss is a loss. Tomorrow we’ll get in the gym and get back to square one, get working again and get ready for SMA for Thursday. Hat’s off to North Port, they played well. Even though we played horrible in the first half, if we make our free throws, we’re right there.”
The Indians, now 7-10 on the season, finished 10-for-21 from the free-throw line while North Port was just 7-for-20.
The Bobcats, now 15-6 overall, are playing for the top seed in their upcoming district tournament.
“We call this week the three steps,” Huffman said. “We beat Lakewood Ranch last night, beat Venice tonight, we got Lemon Bay on Friday. If we clean the week and take all three games it makes us the number one seed for the district, so that’s our goal right now.”
