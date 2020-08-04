Senior quarterback Steffan Johnson is drawing some very favorable comparisons from his Venice teammates during a morning workout session.
“Hey, there goes (Baltimore’s) Lamar Jackson,” starting linebacker Desavion Cassaway yells out.
“More like Lamar Mahomes,” adds another, combining the names of two of the NFL’s best.
It’s not just Johnson’s teammates who recognize how special he can be. It was apparent to nearly anyone who watched the then-junior take over the quarterback position midway through 2019 — leading the Indians to the state semifinals and setting the team’s single-game rushing record along the way.
“Everyone saw what he did last year,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “He rushed for almost 1,000 yards in like five games. He’s one of the most talented guys we’ve ever had running the ball.
“He’s got a gift. He’s special fast. We’ve had a few players who are like that who have come through our program. Guys like Dri Archer and Matt LaRoche. He’s right up there with them.”
With a full offseason under his belt — including quarterback training and studying the playbook — Johnson believes he’s as ready as he’s ever been entering a season, even if it might be a little tougher to catch opponents by surprise.
While he entered last year with no Division-I offers, Johnson’s phone has been blowing up this summer. After committing and then de-committing to Rutgers, he’s since been in contact with Mississippi State, Oregon State and Baylor coaches about a potential commitment. Projected to be a cornerback at the next level, Johnson has continued to work on his defensive skills, and is expected to play both sides of the ball in big games this year.
And even though there’s likely still some people who doubt Johnson’s passing ability, he said he’s looking forward to proving them wrong.
“They called me a running back all last year, but I’m gonna show them who I am this year,” Johnson said. “I’m learning, though. And they’re putting more plays in the playbook that revolve around me. Plays for a mobile quarterback, like what the Baltimore Ravens do.”
Johnson’s transition to quarterback from cornerback has given Venice speed at the position it’s lacked since Bryce Carpenter and its last state championship.
“You want a dual threat guy who can do both,” said Peacock when asked what he prefers to look for in a quarterback. “Obviously my outlook on it is you want to have a quarterback who is athletic enough to make a bad situation good.
“Last year we threw him in the mix without any preseason or any training. I think a lot of people are gonna be surprised with how well he throws the ball compared to last year.”
Even though he won’t be able to lob passes up for four-star wideout Malachi Wideman anymore, the returning offensive skill players give him plenty of options. Among them are senior three-star WR/TE Weston Wolff (a Maryland commit) and speedy juniors Jayshon Platt and Myles Weston.
“He’s gotten a lot better as a passer, honing in his decision making and gaining confidence in his arm,” Wolff said of Johnson. “I think when you look at Steffan and his film from last year, you might assume he’ll be a run-only quarterback who doesn’t read the field.
“But in practice he’s been deceptively good at making the right decisions and making throws when he has to. He’s really going to open up our offense.”
Merely a year ago, Johnson was a transfer from North Port and a relatively unknown player on a Venice team loaded up to play some of the country’s best opponents. He entered the year without a winning season and without a passing touchdown.
Now, he feels like he’s just getting started.
“I hope there’s gonna be a senior season,” he said. “We’re coming for the ring. I want to prove something.
“It would mean everything to me. I came here to win a state championship.”
