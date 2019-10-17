Steffan Johnson may have played cornerback for Venice most of this season, but when he started at quarterback against Lakewood Ranch on Oct. 11, it didn’t take long to shake off the rust.
On the game’s opening play, the junior danced through the Mustangs front seven before finding some space near the right sideline and took off for a 61-yard touchdown to begin what would be a 49-6 onslaught.
“We weren’t surprised at all, actually. Some of the coaches called that it was going to happen,” Venice coach John Peacock said of Johnson’s opening touchdown run. “I saw it in practice and he’s got something special. He’s quick and he has some wiggle to him.”
Johnson was the starting quarterback for North Port in 2018 — completing 47-of-92 for 525 yards, 0 TDs and 7 INTs as he started in all 10 games. He rushed 90 times for 169 yards and three scores.
In the offseason, he transferred to Venice and became a starter in a deep Indians secondary. However, his athleticism is now needed on offense with starting quarterback Nico DallaCosta out indefinitely with an injury.
He had his chance to flash his moves against Lakewood Ranch and finished with 9 carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
“It felt really good,” Johnson said of playing quarterback again. “Last year at North Port, I don’t wanna throw no shade at them, but we (didn’t) have no line. This is the best line I’ve ever run behind.”
The coaching staff told Johnson he’d be used at quarterback on Monday last week, and it didn’t take him long to get re-acclimated to the position.
But if Venice plans to continue splitting reps between Johnson and pocket-passer Ryan Overstreet, Johnson will likely have to be used more in the passing game to throw off opposing defenses.
Last week, he was just 1-of-2 for 6 yards on passing attempts.
“I think it’s excellent for what we want him to do,” quarterbacks coach Brian Ryals said of Johnson’s passing. “It’s our job to make sure we put him in a very good situation and coach Peacock and the rest of the coaching staff does that with the game plan. We do the things that he can do well.”
Though Johnson’s usage at quarterback is tied to whether or not DallaCosta can return from injury, the plan is to keep him involved for at least another week, Peacock said.
There isn’t much time to make sure Johnson is up to speed with the offense, as Venice hosts perennial state power Cocoa tonight before gearing up for a district championship game against Manatee on Oct. 25 at Powell-Davis Stadium.
Then, it’s likely on to the playoffs for the Indians as they entered Week 9 ranked third in their region by FHSAA RPI.
Though it’s not all up to Johnson with an experienced senior in Overstreet on the roster, he could wind up making a play that changes the course of Venice’s season.
“They can’t contain me,” Johnson said. “And when they think they can contain me, I can still throw the ball, too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.