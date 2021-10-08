VENICE — Running back Alvin Johnson’s role in the Venice High School offense is usually limited to running out the clock at the end of games.
But with starting running back Da’Marion Escort sidelined for Friday night’s game against Manatee, Johnson got his chance to really shine and responded by running for 103 yards and four touchdowns as he led 6-0 Venice to a 41-8 victory.
“We knew he was a talented kid, but we weren’t ready for something like that,” Indians coach John Peacock said. “This gave us a chance to give some guys some rest, but he is another back we can use going forward.”
Venice took the opening kickoff and marched right down the field, covering 65 yards in 11 plays. Johnson capped the drive with a 4-yard TD run.
The Indians defense forced a three and out and the second drive for the offense was like the first. Venice covered 67 yards on seven plays with Johnson notching his second short touchdown run of the night.
The result was never in doubt as the Venice defense rarely let the Hurricanes into the red zone. On Manatee’s only trip inside the 20, Sage Youtzy picked off a pass from Manatee quarterback Jayse Berzowski to end the threat.
Key Plays: With 3:56 left in the second quarter, Manatee punts the ball nine yards. Six plays later, Alvin Johnson scored his third touchdown of the night on a 10-yard run.
Late in the third quarter Venice forces another Manatee punt and Jayshon Platt returns in 69 yards for a touchdown and starts the running clock.
What it Means: In the spring the Indians blew out the Hurricanes and now that they’re no longer in the same district, this game was more of a measuring stick. We didn’t learn much as the Indians dominated from start to finish and the Hurricanes remain winless this season.
Quote: “We have to make sure to stay focused no matter who the opponent is. We have had some great practices but we still have to keep getting better and preparing to play at our best.” — Coach John Peacock.
