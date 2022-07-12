VENICE — Fin Jones has never caught a pass in a varsity football game, and some college coaches don’t care.
The Venice High rising-senior tight end didn’t devote himself fully to football until high school, and by the time he was ready to contribute to Cardinal Mooney’s football team, he tore the patella tendon in his left knee and missed his junior season.
After transferring to Venice this past spring, Jones is out to make a name for himself.
Even with no game film or offensive stats, a few colleges — USF, Coastal Carolina, FIU and FAU — have had little hesitation offering the 6-foot-6, 235-pound tight end a scholarship over the past few months. After taking a visit to Boca Raton this summer, the 3-star Jones wasted no time committing to play for the Owls.
Those who know him best aren’t surprised by his quick ascension.
“Fin’s athleticism is off the charts,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “If he would have been playing football the past three years, these schools talking to him now wouldn’t even have a chance with him because of his size, his speed and how athletic he is.
“He is very, very impressive.”
Jones has grown up in what his father Steve Jones calls ‘a basketball family’ with two younger brothers and a younger sister, and although he did play for the Venice Vikings Pop Warner teams growing up, football wasn’t a priority until it became fun in high school.
“He mostly did a lot of travel basketball with a league down in Port Charlotte,” Steve Jones said. “That was his big thing. When he tried football in high school, he was like, ‘Wow, this is great. I love this,’ so he immediately switched his focus.
“Now, he’s just grinding away with football. He doesn’t play basketball anymore.”
Jones was used at both defensive end and tight end during his freshman and sophomore seasons as a Cougar as he saw limited snaps at the varsity level. After recording no varsity stats as a freshman, Jones logged seven tackles (one solo) over three games as a sophomore.
Then, with a junior season lost to injury, it was understandable why Jones had no offers when he transferred to Venice.
After just one spring as an Indian, though, Jones said the coaching staff at Venice High has made a world of difference for his college recruitment.
“I think it’s the exposure here,” he said. “I have a lot more eyes on me now. We’re playing on ESPN this fall, too, and that’s crazy. That’s like the most exposure you can get.”
Even with limited football experience, it’s easy to see why college recruiters like Jones.
The rising senior already has the size similar to that of many college tight ends, and has impressed Peacock despite missing a spring game loss at Lakeland due to a school-choice transfer rule.
“If you see him in the weight room and you see him on the practice field, you can tell he’s going to be a special player,” Peacock said. “I expect big things from him this year.”
If Jones follows through on his verbal commitment, he will join former Indians players Jayshon Platt and Omari Hayes, who signed to play for the Owls this year, but there’s plenty of work to be done between now and then.
Venice’s season opens with a Kickoff Classic game against IMG Academy at Powell-Davis Stadium on Aug. 19, and the Indians will face a few other nationally known teams, too, such as St. Frances Academy and Miami Northwestern.
“I’d like to win a state championship,” Jones said of his first year as a starting varsity football player. “I know we lost a lot of pieces, but this is a really good group, and I think we can get it done.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.