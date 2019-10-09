2018 Graduating Class

Bryce Carpenter — Coastal Carolina University

Was on a bye week.

Season total: 12-of-20 passing for 144 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INT. 32 carries for 179 yards.

Jaivon Heiligh — Coastal Carolina University

Was on a bye week.

Season total: 19 catches for 236 yards and 1 TD.

2017 Graduating Class

Aaron Hackett — Syracuse University

Was on a bye week.

Season total: 12 catches for 101 yards and 3 TDs.

Matt LaRoche — Georgia Southern University

8 carries for 36 yards in 20-17 OT win over South Alabama.

Season total: 33 carries for 226 yards, 1 TD. 1 catch for 0 yards. 1 fumble lost.

2016 Graduating Class

Jarrod Hewitt — Virginia Tech

1 tackle in 42-35 win over Miami.

Season total: 13 total tackles, 0.5 sacks.

2015 Graduating Class

Alex Hoag — Kent State University

1 tackle in 48-0 loss to No. 8 Wisconsin.

Season total: 3 tackles

