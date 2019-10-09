2018 Graduating Class
Bryce Carpenter — Coastal Carolina University
Was on a bye week.
Season total: 12-of-20 passing for 144 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INT. 32 carries for 179 yards.
Jaivon Heiligh — Coastal Carolina University
Was on a bye week.
Season total: 19 catches for 236 yards and 1 TD.
2017 Graduating Class
Aaron Hackett — Syracuse University
Was on a bye week.
Season total: 12 catches for 101 yards and 3 TDs.
Matt LaRoche — Georgia Southern University
8 carries for 36 yards in 20-17 OT win over South Alabama.
Season total: 33 carries for 226 yards, 1 TD. 1 catch for 0 yards. 1 fumble lost.
2016 Graduating Class
Jarrod Hewitt — Virginia Tech
1 tackle in 42-35 win over Miami.
Season total: 13 total tackles, 0.5 sacks.
2015 Graduating Class
Alex Hoag — Kent State University
1 tackle in 48-0 loss to No. 8 Wisconsin.
Season total: 3 tackles
