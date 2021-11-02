Charles Brantley made his first collegiate interception one to remember.
The former Riverview and Venice High cornerback intercepted Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara with one minute to play this past Saturday, sealing a 37-33 win for No. 5 Michigan State (8-0, 5-0).
Brantley’s interception was perhaps the highlight in all of Division-I football last weekend, with the Wolverines vs. Spartans game being the most watched of the season with 9.2 million viewers, according to Show Buzz Daily.
“I’m very proud of him and very happy for him,” Venice coach John Peacock said of Brantley. “I knew he was gonna get a chance. It’s very surprising, though, that he is as light as he is and can play. He could play Pop Warner right now.
“But he’s a little different type of dude. He has no fear of contact. He seeks contact out. He’s man-strong, but still about 140 pounds.”
Though Brantley is listed at 6-foot, 160-pounds, he has already impressed with his competitive edge and relentless physicality at the Division-I level, according to teammates in an article by Sports Illustrated’s Fan Nation.
“I’m sure you guys have seen – he’s not the biggest guy, about 150-160 (pounds),” said wide receiver Jayden Reed, according to Fan Nation. “But you see when he comes downhill he’s trying to lay the wood. He has that edge, he has that mentality to where he’s not afraid of anybody. No matter how big you are, how fast you are, he’s very competitive.
“I competed with him all through camp, and he showed me great things and he’s going to be a great player. He’s going to be the next great player here at Michigan State.”
Brantley has recorded 13 tackles with two pass breakups and an interception as he has played in five of eight games for the Spartans as a true freshman.
Here’s how the rest of the former local athletes are doing in college football:
2021 Graduating Class
Weston Wolff (Venice) — Maryland freshman TE
Has not recorded any stats through a 5-3 start for the Terrapins.
Ethan Mort (Venice) — UCF freshman OL
Has not appeared through a 5-3 start for UCF.
Solomon Luther (Port Charlotte) — Georgia Military College freshman defensive back
Didn’t record any stats in this weekend’s win. Through six games played, Luther has logged eight tackles and has returned two kicks for 44 yards.
Kiemar Richardson (DeSoto County) — Georgia Military College freshman defensive end
Recorded three tackles (1 for loss) in a 49-35 win over ASA College (Miami). Through eight games, Richardson has 17 total tackles (six for loss), two sacks and a pass breakup for the 6-2 Bulldogs.
Ethan Redden (Charlotte) — Warner University freshman DB
Did not record any stats in a 56-0 loss to Keiser University. Redden has made four tackles in two games played this year.
2020 Graduating Class
Thomas Shrader (Venice) — Florida State redshirt freshman OL
Has been sidelined for the 3-5 Seminoles.
Garrett French (Venice) — UCF redshirt freshman TE
Hasn’t recorded any stats for the 5-3 Knights.
2019 Graduating Class
Malachi Wideman (Venice) — Jackson State redshirt freshman WR
Had four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown — extending his touchdown streak to four straight games — in a 28-19 win over Mississippi Valley State Delta.
Wideman has 21 receptions for 343 yards and 7 TDs through six games this season for the 7-1 Tigers.
Hayden Wolff (Venice) — Old Dominion redshirt freshman QB
Wolff led the Monarchs to a 23-20 win over Louisiana Tech in his second start with the team this season, completing 23-of-34 passes for 149 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT.
Wolff has completed 65-of-100 passes for 616 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions through five games played with a 1-1 record as the starter.
Nick Giacolone (Venice) — New Mexico State redshirt freshman LB
Was on a bye this week. The Aggies linebacker has 35 total tackles this season with one forced fumble and one interception.
Devante Roberson (Lemon Bay) — Erskine College redshirt sophomore WR
Didn’t record any stats in a 48-10 loss to Newberry College. Through eight games played, Roberson has 12 receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns for the 3-6 Flying Fleet.
Dustyn Hall (Charlotte) — USF redshirt sophomore OL
Recorded a tackle in this weekend’s loss to East Carolina. Has played in all eight games for the 2-6 Bulls.
Kenny Scribner (Charlotte) — USF redshirt sophomore punter
Has played in seven of eight games for the 2-6 Bulls, completing one pass for 7 yards last week on a trick play against Tulsa.
Sam Whitney (Venice) — Furman redshirt freshman WR
Has not recorded any stats through a 4-4 start for the Paladins.
Noah Carr (Venice) — Georgetown junior DB
Did not record any stats in a 24-23 loss to Lafayette. Carr has made two tackles through four games this season for the 2-4 Hoyas.
Marlem Louis (Venice) — Richmond redshirt sophomore DL
Recorded four tackles and a forced fumble in a 35-21 win over New Hampshire this past Saturday. Louis is now up to 22 tackles (4 for loss), three QB hurries, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries on the season for the 3-5 Spiders.
Zach Fryar (Venice) — UTEP redshirt freshman TE
Has played in all eight games on special teams, but has not recorded any stats for the 6-2 Miners.
2018 Graduating Class
Jaivon Heiligh (Venice) — Coastal Carolina senior WR
Led the Chanticleers with five catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in a 35-28 win over Troy last Thursday. Through eight games, Heiligh has 40 receptions for 792 yards and five touchdowns.
Bryce Carpenter (Venice) — Coastal Carolina senior QB
Carried the ball twice for 12 yards in last Thursday’s win. Carpenter has completed 11-of-19 for 165 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and has rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown in backup duty through seven games.
2017 Graduating Class
Aaron Hackett (Venice) — Kent State graduate student TE
Was on a bye this week. Hackett has one reception for 2 yards and returned two kicks for 26 yards in five games for the 3-4 Golden Flashes.
D’vonte Price (Charlotte) — Florida International redshirt senior RB
Carried the ball 10 times for 51 yards along with one reception for negative 3 yards in a 38-0 loss to FIU this past weekend.
Through eight games, Price has rushed 120 times for 638 yards (5.32 yards per carry) with seven touchdowns along with 10 receptions for 83 yards as the starting running back for the Panthers.
