Tiyan “Pop” Bush made a name for himself as a high-flying linebacker with the Port Charlotte Pirates over half a decade ago, and he’s still giving opponents a reason to remember him.
Now a graduate student who starts at safety for the University of New Hampshire, Bush and the Wildcats (5-2) shut out Dartmouth, 14-0, as the former Pirate made five tackles including a tackle for loss and a pass breakup in the fourth quarter to help keep the lead intact.
When Bush signed to play with UNH out of Port Charlotte on Feb. 1, 2017, he knew that his experience could benefit him at the next level.
“They say I’m versatile so if they need me to play somewhere else I can do it,” Bush said to the Sun shortly after signing his National Letter of Intent in the media center at Port Charlotte High School. “Throughout my high school career, I played every position on defense besides defensive line so I think I’m a good fit because I can do most things.”
Bush made the Sun’s all-area team as a linebacker for his senior season with the Pirates in 2016, recording 77 tackles with eight sacks, an interception and five forced fumbles. He said he picked UNH over Florida A&M, Valdosta State and Stony Brook.
After redshirting in 2017, the 6-foot, 194-pound Bush eased into his role, playing in seven of 11 games in 2018, recording just 10 tackles.
Finally, in 2019, Bush started all 11 games at strong safety, recording 69 tackles (second-most on UNH), 4.5 for loss, one interception, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
The next season, Bush was named to the Phil Steele Preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association Third Team before the year was lost to COVID-19.
Playing as a redshirt senior last year, Bush played in eight of 11 games (seven starts) with 47 tackles, two for loss, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbled, two interceptions and five pass breakups.
This season, Bush and the Wildcats have lost twice— 45-27 to North Carolina Central on Sept. 17 and 44-7 to Western Michigan on Oct. 1 — but otherwise have held opponents in check, limiting the opposition to under 24 points in all five wins.
After this past weekend’s shutout win, Bush has played in seven games this season, recording 32 tackles, including four for loss, one sack, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
Bush and the Wildcats have four games remaining this regular season, continuing this Saturday against Elon at 1 p.m.
Here’s how other former Sun Preps athletes played this past weekend in college football:
2022 Graduating Class
Did Not Play: Logan Ballard (Venice) Seton Hill freshman LB, DJ Escort (Venice) Murray State freshman RB, Nazir Gilchrist (DeSoto County) Tusculum University freshman RB, Omari Hayes (Venice) Florida Atlantic freshman WR, Jason Hogan (Lemon Bay) Utica University freshman RB, Maverick Menzer (Charlotte), Aaron Pasick (Lemon Bay) Keiser University freshman WR, University of West Florida freshman OL, Alex Perry (Port Charlotte) University of Hawaii freshman WR, Martin Ramos (Venice) Berry College freshman LB, David Raney (Venice) Navy freshman OL, Myles Weston (Venice) Mercer freshman DB
Bye week: Everett Baker (Lemon Bay) Southeastern freshman OL, Austin Bray (Venice) Tennessee Martin freshman TE, Riley Cleary (Venice) Tennessee Martin freshman OL, Makhete Gueye (Venice) Louisville freshman OL, Dylon Manganelli (Venice) Southeastern University freshman OL,
Jayshon Platt (Venice) — Florida Atlantic freshman WR
Has played in all seven games for the 3-4 Owls as a true freshman.
Though he has been involved in the passing game in a limited fashion and has returned a few kickoffs earlier this season, Platt did not record any stats in a 17-14 win over Rice this past weekend.
2021 Graduating Class
Did Not Play: Colin Blazek (Venice) Ball State freshman QB, Ethan Mort (Venice) UCF redshirt freshman OL, Weston Wolff (Venice) Maryland sophomore TE
Bye week: Abel Marquez (Port Charlotte) UT Martin redshirt freshman OL, Kiemar Richardson (DeSoto County) Georgia Military College sophomore defensive end
Charles Brantley (Venice) — Michigan State sophomore CB
A week after running back a pick-six against Ohio State, Brantley was back to making crucial plays this past weekend in a 34-28 double-overtime win against Wisconsin.
The former Indians cornerback recorded four tackles (two solo) along with a tackle for loss, a sack and, in the first overtime, a pass breakup.
Through seven games played, Brantley has made 34 tackles (16 solo) with 2 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception returned for a touchdown and five pass breakups.
Henry Schouten (Lemon Bay) — Bentley University freshman LB
Played in a 10-3 win over Assumption this past weekend for the 5-2 Falcons, but did not record any stats.
2020 Graduating Class
Did Not Play: Thomas Shrader (Venice) Florida State redshirt sophomore OL, Malachi Wideman (Venice) Jackson State redshirt junior WR
Garrett French (Venice) — UCF redshirt sophomore TE
French played in his first game of the season this past week in a 70-13 win over Temple, but finished without any stats.
Malakai Menzer (Charlotte) — Florida State redshirt sophomore DL
Has played in all seven games on special teams, providing depth on the defensive line, but has not recorded any statistics for the 4-3 Seminoles.
2019 Graduating Class
Did Not Play: Zack Sessa (Venice) USF sophomore K, Ashar Thomas (Charlotte) Concordia University Wisconsin junior RB
Bye week: Noah Carr (Venice) Georgetown senior DB, Zach Fryar (Venice) UTEP redshirt junior TE
Enzo Anthony (Venice) — Virginia Tech redshirt junior LS
Has played in all seven games for the 2-5 Hokies this season, including a 20-14 loss to Miami this past weekend.
Nick Giacolone (Venice) — New Mexico State redshirt sophomore LB
Made one solo tackle in a 21-9 win over New Mexico this past weekend for the 2-5 Aggies.
Through six games played, Giacolone has recorded eight tackles (five solo), 0.5 for loss and one quarterback hit.
Dustyn Hall (Charlotte) — USF sophomore OL
Has played as the starting right guard in all seven games for the 1-6 Bulls, including this past week’s 45-31 loss to Tulane.
Marlem Louis (Venice) — Richmond redshirt junior DL
Recorded four tackles (3 solo), 0.5 tackles for loss, .5 sack and one quarterback hit in a 20-10 win over Villanova for the 4-2 Spiders.
Louis has played in all six games for the Spiders, recording 18 tackles (11 solo) including seven tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and one pass breakup.
Caden Marcum (Port Charlotte) — Valdosta State junior OL
Marcum has started at center in all seven games for the 3-4 Blazers, including a 49-40 loss to Mississippi College this past weekend.
Chase Watter (Charlotte) — Webber International University junior DL
Watter had his best performance of the season this past weekend, recording six tackles (three solo) with one tackle for loss and one forced fumble in a 31-27 loss to Ave Maria University.
Through three games played this season, Watter has recorded nine tackles (six solo), two tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble.
Sam Whitney (Venice) — Furman University senior WR
Whitney played in his third game of the season in a 47-40 win over Western Carolina this past Saturday.
Hayden Wolff (Venice) — Old Dominion redshirt sophomore QB
Wolff led the Monarchs to an offensive explosion in a 49-21 win over previously 6-0 Coastal Carolina this past weekend.
The former Indian finished with 12-of-16 passing for 180 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Along with Wolff, running back Blake Watson powered the offense with 18 rushes for 256 yards and three scores.
The Monarchs (3-3) could become bowl-eligible for a second straight season with Wolff as the starting quarterback if they can win at least three of their six remaining games.
2018 Graduating Class
Did not play: Derek McCormick (Port Charlotte) Louisiana Monroe sophomore K
Bryce Carpenter (Venice) — Coastal Carolina super senior QB
Has played in all seven games for the 6-1 Chanticleers, including a 49-21 loss to Old Dominion this past weekend in which he did not record any stats.
Justin Holloway (Venice) — Ohio University redshirt senior LS
Has played in six games, including this past weekend’s 33-14 win over Western Michigan in a 4-3 start for the Bobcats.
TJ Luther (Port Charlotte) — Gardner-Webb graduate student WR/KR
Luther had another superstar performance this past weekend, recording eight receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown along with one solo tackle.
Through seven games, Luther has 29 receptions for 595 yards and four touchdowns as well as a pair of solo tackles .
Nick Torres (Port Charlotte) — Louisiana Monroe junior LB
Recorded no stats in a 41-34 loss to South Alabama this past Saturday.
Torres has recorded two tackles (one solo) through seven games played this season.
2016 Graduating Class
Pop Bush (Port Charlotte) — New Hampshire graduate student S
Bush recorded five tackles (two solo), one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup in a 14-0 shutout of Dartmouth this past weekend for the 5-2 Wildcats.
Devyn McCormick (Port Charlotte) — Louisiana Monroe fifth-year P
McCormick stayed busy this past weekend, punting five times for 239 yards (47.8 yards per punt), with a long punt of 62 yards, one touchback and two punts over 50 yards.
Through seven games, McCormick has punted 40 times for 1,755 yards (43.88 yards per punt) with a long punt of 62 yards, three touchbacks, 10 punts inside the 20-yard-line and 10 punts over 50-plus yards.
Tommy Zozus (Charlotte) — UConn graduate student LS
Played, but did not record any stats in a 25-21 loss to Ball State this past weekend for the 3-5 Huskies.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.