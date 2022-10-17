Tiyan “Pop” Bush made a name for himself as a high-flying linebacker with the Port Charlotte Pirates over half a decade ago, and he’s still giving opponents a reason to remember him.

Now a graduate student who starts at safety for the University of New Hampshire, Bush and the Wildcats (5-2) shut out Dartmouth, 14-0, as the former Pirate made five tackles including a tackle for loss and a pass breakup in the fourth quarter to help keep the lead intact.


