Bryce Carpenter has adjusted to life as a backup quarterback with Coastal Carolina after winning a state championship with Venice High in 2017, but he might be needed to be the starter once again.
The Chanticleers announced that starting quarterback Grayson McCall would be out indefinitely with an upper body injury just hours before their game against Georgia Southern this past Saturday.
Despite the late change and playing in pouring rain, Carpenter led the Chanticleers to a decisive 28-8 win as he completed 13-of-20 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown while rushing 13 times for 44 yards and another score.
No. 22 Coastal Carolina (8-1) is tied with Appalachian State atop the East Division in the Sun Belt Conference, and Carpenter’s play could help keep them in the race for the conference crown.
“It is our interpretation that this is a long-term thing. Hopefully, we get him back before the end of the season,” Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell told reporters about McCall after the win.
“But we’ve been here before, and Bryce Carpenter has played a lot of football for us. It’s next-man-up mentality. Bryce has that mindset and he’ll play well and help our football team play well.”
Carpenter has completed 24-of-39 passes (62%) for 250 yards and three touchdowns along with 33 carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns in seven games for the Chanticleers.
Here’s how the rest of the former local athletes are doing in college football:
2021 Graduating Class
Charles Brantley (Venice) — Michigan State freshman CB
Made five tackles and recorded a pair of pass breakups in the Spartans’ loss to Purdue this weekend.
Brantley has recorded 18 tackles with four pass breakups and an interception as he has played in six of nine games.
Weston Wolff (Venice) — Maryland freshman TE
Has not recorded any stats through a 5-4 start for the Terrapins.
Ethan Mort (Venice) — UCF freshman OL
Has not appeared through a 6-3 start for UCF.
Solomon Luther (Port Charlotte) — Georgia Military College freshman defensive back
Didn’t record any stats in this weekend’s loss. Through six games played, Luther has logged eight tackles and has returned two kicks for 44 yards.
Kiemar Richardson (DeSoto County) — Georgia Military College freshman defensive end
Recorded one tackle (for loss) in a 23-19 loss to Iowa Western Community College. Through nine games, Richardson has 18 total tackles (seven for loss), two sacks and a pass breakup for the 6-3 Bulldogs.
Ethan Redden (Charlotte) — Warner University freshman DB
Made one tackle in a 48-23 loss to Ave Maria University. Redden has made five tackles in three games played this year.
2020 Graduating Class
Thomas Shrader (Venice) — Florida State redshirt freshman OL
Has been sidelined for the 3-6 Seminoles.
Garrett French (Venice) — UCF redshirt freshman TE
Hasn’t recorded any stats for the 6-3 Knights.
2019 Graduating Class
Malachi Wideman (Venice) — Jackson State redshirt freshman WR
Had five catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns — putting his touchdown streak at five straight games — in a 41-21 win over Texas Southern.
Wideman has 26 receptions for 401 yards and 9 TDs through seven games this season for the 8-1 Tigers.
Hayden Wolff (Venice) — Old Dominion redshirt freshman QB
Wolff won his second straight game as the new starting quarterback for the Monarchs, beating FIU, 47-24 this past weekend.
The freshman completed 22-of-42 passes for 283 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT — improving his season stat line to 87-of-142 (61%) for 899 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions through six games played, with a 2-1 record as the starter.
Nick Giacolone (Venice) — New Mexico State redshirt freshman LB
Made three tackles (0.5 for loss) in a 35-13 loss to Utah State this past weekend. The Aggies linebacker has 38 total tackles this season (1.5 for loss) with one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one quarterback hurry and one interception.
Devante Roberson (Lemon Bay) — Erskine College redshirt sophomore WR
Recorded one catch for 3 yards in a 38-7 loss to Shorter University. Through nine games played, Roberson has 13 receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns for the 3-7 Flying Fleet.
Dustyn Hall (Charlotte) — USF redshirt sophomore OL
Has played in all nine games for the 2-7 Bulls.
Kenny Scribner (Charlotte) — USF redshirt sophomore punter
Has played in eight of nine games for the Bulls, completing one pass for 7 yards last week on a trick play against Tulsa.
Sam Whitney (Venice) — Furman redshirt freshman WR
Has not recorded any stats through a 4-5 start for the Paladins.
Noah Carr (Venice) — Georgetown junior DB
Did not record any stats in a 41-20 loss to Fordham. Carr has made two tackles through four games this season for the 2-5 Hoyas.
Marlem Louis (Venice) — Richmond redshirt sophomore DL
Recorded three tackles in a 28-17 win over Towson this past Saturday. Louis is now up to 25 tackles (4 for loss), three QB hurries, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries on the season for the 4-5 Spiders.
Zach Fryar (Venice) — UTEP redshirt freshman TE
Has played in all nine games on special teams, but has not recorded any stats for the 6-3 Miners.
2018 Graduating Class
Jaivon Heiligh (Venice) — Coastal Carolina senior WR
Returned one punt for 2 yards in the win over Georgia Southern. Through nine games, Heiligh has 40 receptions for 792 yards and five touchdowns.
2017 Graduating Class
Aaron Hackett (Venice) — Kent State graduate student TE
Returned one kick for 7 yards in a 52-47 win over Northern Illinois last Wednesday.
Hackett has one reception for 2 yards and returned three kicks for 33 yards in six games for the 5-4 Golden Flashes.
D’vonte Price (Charlotte) — Florida International redshirt senior RB
Carried the ball 10 times for 45 yards in a loss to Old Dominion this past weekend.
Through nine games, Price has rushed 130 times for 673 yards (5.18 yards per carry) with seven touchdowns along with 10 receptions for 83 yards as the starting running back for the Panthers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.