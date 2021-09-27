A key component to the 2017 Venice High football team winning the state championship was Bryce Carpenter tossing touchdowns to Jaivon Heiligh.
Though many of Heiligh’s touchdowns at Coastal Carolina have come from the arms of other quarterbacks, the former high school duo got to reignite their magic in a 53-3 win over UMass this past Saturday — connecting on a 53-yard touchdown pass that put the No. 16 Chanticleers up, 43-0, in the third quarter.
Carpenter has seen limited opportunities behind starting quarterback Grayson McCall this season, but has shined when given the chance.
This past Saturday the senior completed 4-of-9 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown along with three carries for 12 yards.
The former Venice quarterback has completed 6-of-11 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns along with nine carries for 38 yards this season.
Heiligh, meanwhile, continued to creep up the list of NCAA D-I receiving leaders in this weekend’s win. After posting five receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown this weekend, Heiligh (21 rec. for 464 yards and 4 TDs) is ranked fifth in the nation in receiving yards.
Though Carpenter is currently blocked from starting at quarterback with McCall playing well, the senior dual-threat player has proven he is ready should the need arise.
Here’s how the rest of the former local athletes are doing in college football:
2021 Graduating Class
Weston Wolff (Venice) — Maryland freshman TE
Has not recorded any stats through a 4-0 start for the Terrapins.
Charles Brantley (Venice) — Michigan State freshman CB
Recorded two tackles in a 23-20 win over Nebraska. Brantley now has eight tackles through three games.
Ethan Mort (Venice) — UCF freshman OL
Has not appeared through 2-1 start for UCF.
Solomon Luther (Port Charlotte) — Georgia Military College freshman defensive back
Made one tackle in a 24-6 win over Sussex County Community College.
Kiemar Richardson (DeSoto County) — Georgia Military College freshman defensive end
Recorded three tackles (two for a loss), a quarterback hit and a sack in Saturday’s win.
Abel Marquez Jr. (Port Charlotte) — UT Martin freshman OL
Has not appeared in a 3-1 start for the Skyhawks.
Ethan Redden (Charlotte) — Warner University freshman DB
Did not record any stats in a 31-24 win over Union College on Saturday.
2020 Graduating Class
Malachi Wideman (Venice) — Jackson State University redshirt freshman WR
Did not record any stats in a 24-17 win over Delta State on Saturday.
Thomas Shrader (Venice) — Florida State redshirt freshman OL
Has been sidelined with an injury during an 0-4 start for the Seminoles.
Garrett French (Venice) — UCF redshirt freshman TE
Hasn’t recorded any stats through a 2-1 start for the Knights.
2019 Graduating Class
Hayden Wolff (Venice) — Old Dominion redshirt freshman QB
Did not appear in a 35-34 loss to Buffalo on Saturday.
Through two appearances Wolff has completed 15-of-24 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown.
Devante Roberson (Lemon Bay) — Erskine College redshirt sophomore WR
Recorded two catches for 35 yards in a 38-7 loss to North Greenville University on Saturday.
Through four games Roberson has seven receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns.
Dustyn Hall (Charlotte) — USF redshirt sophomore OL
Has seen action in all three games for the 1-3 Bulls.
Kenny Scribner (Charlotte) — USF redshirt sophomore punter
Scribner has not recorded any stats through four games.
Sam Whitney (Venice) — Furman redshirt freshman WR
Has not recorded any stats through a 2-1 start for the Paladins.
Nick Giacolone (Venice) — New Mexico State redshirt freshman LB
Recorded six tackles in a 41-21 loss to Hawaii.
Giacolone now has 15 tackles (one for loss), a quarterback hit and an interception on the season.
Noah Carr (Venice) — Georgetown junior DB
Did not record any stats in a 35-24 loss to Columbia on Saturday.
Marlem Louis (Venice) — Richmond redshirt sophomore DL
Did not record any stats in a 21-10 loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Louis is up to seven tackles (1.5 for loss), a quarterback hit and a fumble recovery on the season.
Zach Fryar (Venice) — UTEP redshirt freshman TE
Has not recorded any stats through a 3-1 start for the Miners.
2017 Graduating Class
Aaron Hackett (Venice) — Kent State graduate student TE
Has not recorded any stats so far for the 1-3 Golden Flashes.
D’vonte Price (Charlotte) — Florida International redshirt senior RB
Led the Panthers backfield with 17 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown with two catches for 15 yards in a 31-27 loss to Central Michigan on Saturday.
Through four games, Price has rushed 60 times for 377 yards (6.28 yards per carry) with five touchdowns along with four receptions for 39 yards.
