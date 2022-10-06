Our local high school volleyball teams have paused action in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
In the meantime, there are some other players we can watch on the court. Several talented players in our area have gone on to play at the next level, including over a half dozen who are currently playing. With volleyball season in full swing, it's a perfect time to check in on our local athletes who are serving up aces throughout the country.
Here's how our former Sun Preps athletes are playing at the next level:
Graduating class of '22
Serena Kohler (Imagine School) – Oral Roberts University freshman OH
When Kohler signed her letter-of-intent to play volleyball at Oral Roberts University last year, she became Imagine School of North Port’s first-ever Division I signee in any sport.
Through 12 games at Oral Roberts this season, Kohler has proved to be a versatile addition as she has tallied 32 kills, eight blocks and 22 digs over 28 sets.
In Oral Roberts' game against Kansas City, Kohler shined as she posted a season-best eight kills and two blocks.
Ireland Ferguson (Venice) – Angelo State University freshman DS
Ferguson is a dynamic defensive specialist who took her game 1,400 miles west as she went from Venice to San Angelo, Texas to plat for the Angelo State University volleyball team, a NCAA Division II team, that posted a 24-5 record last season.
So far this season, the Rams hold a 9-9 record. Through those 18 games, Ferguson has played in 32 sets, recorded 41 digs and posted one kill and six serving aces. In the team’s 12th game of the season against Lubbock Christian, Ferguson made her first appearance at libero, leading the team with 16 digs, a season-high.
Graduating class of '21
Azyah Dailey (Port Charlotte) – Clemson University sophomore OH
Dailey is a former Lady Pirate making a roar for the Clemson Tigers. Dailey is becoming a key player in just her sophomore season. Last season, Dailey appeared in 12 games, making one start. Through the team’s 16 games this season, Dailey has played in 26 sets, tallied 51 kills, nine total blocks and 57.5 points.
Ashleigh Miller (Charlotte) - East Central University sophomore MB/OPP
In her second season at East Central University, Miller has become a key player in the Tigers' attack. Last year, Miller played in 56 sets and tallied 41 kills and 20 blocks. This year, she has only added on to her impressive resume.
Miller has been a dynamic opposite hitter who has added speed and force to the front row. Through the team’s 20 games so far this season, she has already tallied 116 kills and 39 total blocks, including seven solo blocks. As of Wednesday, the Tigers are 7-13 and have 11 games left to play in the regular season.
Alicia Kowalski (Port Charlotte) - University of Tampa sophomore S/DS
Kowalski is a former Lady Pirate who relocated a short drive north to join the Spartans. Kowalski is a bold setter and defensive specialist in her sophomore season.
The Spartans are 12-1 so far this season, with the only loss of the season coming against Nova Southeastern. So far this season, Kowalski has played in eight sets across five games. In those games, Kowalski tallied 13 kills and 27 total assists with a .370 hitting percentage.
Graduating class of '20
Sadie Kluner (Venice) - Anderson University junior RS/OH
Kluner broke out as a force on the outside last season at Anderson, recording 261 kills and 38 blocks across 31 matches for a 23-8 Trojans team.
The 6-foot-1 former Lady Indian has been dangerous to start this season, too, with 60 kills and 12 blocks for the 13-4 Trojans.
Graduating class of '19
Aja Jones (Venice) – Florida A & M University senior MB
Jones joined a new team this year after spending the past three seasons at Florida Gulf Coast University. Jones was a key player who propelled her team to an ASUN Championship over Jacksonville State last season. In Jones’ junior season she tallied 210 kills and 127 blocks, nine of which were solo blocks across 106 sets.
Now in her senior year and on a new team, Jones has continued to excel at the net. Jones has played in 64 sets through 17 games, tallying 126 kills, 42 assisted blocks and 11 solo blocks.
If there is a former Sun Preps athlete who is currently playing volleyball at the next level and not on this list, please email victoria.netkovick@yoursun.com so they can be added.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.