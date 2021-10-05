After two years in college football, Nick Giacolone is finally getting his chance to play, and he’s only gotten better as the season’s gone on.
The redshirt freshman had limited opportunities to play this past spring in a COVID-shortened season, but he’s starting to show he belongs at the next level as he’s earned valuable playing time this fall for New Mexico State University.
Through five games, Giacolone has recorded 27 tackles (1 for loss) and a quarterback hurry. He’s emerged as a playmaker recently, coming up with a turnover in each of the past three games — an interception against South Carolina State, a forced fumble against Hawaii and a fumble recovery against San Jose State.
Though the fumbles occurred in losses, Giacolone’s interception in the fourth quarter against the Bulldogs sealed the win — coming with 58 seconds to play and his team up, 43-35.
Along with coming up with turnovers, Giacolone has ascended among the ranks of Aggies tacklers.
After opening the season with two tackles through two games, the redshirt freshman has recorded no less than seven tackles in each game since, coming up with a team-high 11 in the loss to San Jose State on Saturday.
With three-plus years of eligibility remaining, Giacolone has plenty of time left to make more big plays for New Mexico State.
Here’s how the rest of the former local athletes are doing in college football:
2021 Graduating Class
Weston Wolff (Venice) — Maryland freshman TE
Has not recorded any stats through a 4-1 start for the Terrapins.
Charles Brantley (Venice) — Michigan State freshman CB
Made one tackle and a pass breakup in a 48-31 win over Western Kentucky. Brantley now has nine tackles and two pass breakups through four games.
Ethan Mort (Venice) — UCF freshman OL
Has not appeared through 2-2 start for UCF.
Solomon Luther (Port Charlotte) — Georgia Military College freshman defensive back
Made three tackles in a 49-17 loss to Snow College. Through five games played, Luther has logged seven tackles and returned two kicks for 44 yards.
Kiemar Richardson (DeSoto County) — Georgia Military College freshman defensive end
Recorded three tackles and a pass breakup in Saturday’s loss. Through five games, Richardson has 12 total tackles (five for loss), two sacks and a pass breakup.
Ethan Redden (Charlotte) — Warner University freshman DB
Did not record any stats in a 46-29 loss to Saint Thomas University. Redden has made two tackles in one game played this year.
2020 Graduating Class
Malachi Wideman (Venice) — Jackson State University redshirt freshman WR
Through three games played, Wideman has one reception for 14 yards.
Thomas Shrader (Venice) — Florida State redshirt freshman OL
Has been sidelined during a 1-4 start for the Seminoles.
Garrett French (Venice) — UCF redshirt freshman TE
Hasn’t recorded any stats through a 2-2 start for the Knights.
2019 Graduating Class
Hayden Wolff (Venice) — Old Dominion redshirt freshman QB
Did not appear in a 28-21 loss to UTEP this weekend. Through two appearances Wolff has completed 15-of-24 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown.
Devante Roberson (Lemon Bay) — Erskine College redshirt sophomore WR
Recorded one catch for 27 yards in a 59-13 win over Virginia University of Lynchburg this past weekend
Through five games Roberson has eight receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
Dustyn Hall (Charlotte) — USF redshirt sophomore OL
Has played in all five games for the 1-4 Bulls.
Kenny Scribner (Charlotte) — USF redshirt sophomore punter
Has played in four games, but has not recorded any stats.
Sam Whitney (Venice) — Furman redshirt freshman WR
Has not recorded any stats through a 2-1 start for the Paladins.
Noah Carr (Venice) — Georgetown junior DB
Did not record any stats in a 28-21 loss to Colgate.
Carr has made one tackle through three games this season.
Marlem Louis (Venice) — Richmond redshirt sophomore DL
Posted his best stat line of the season, recording six tackles (1 for loss) and a quarterback hurry in a 20-7 loss to Elon.
Louis is up to 13 tackles (2.5 for loss), two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery on the season.
Zach Fryar (Venice) — UTEP redshirt freshman TE
Has played in five games, but has not recorded any stats through a 4-1 start for the Miners.
2018 Graduating Class
Jaivon Heiligh (Venice) — Coastal Carolina senior WR
Recorded three receptions for 35 yards and returned a punt for 25 yards in a 59-6 win over the University of Louisiana Monroe.
Through five games, Heiligh has 24 receptions for 499 yards and four touchdowns.
Bryce Carpenter (Venice) — Coastal Carolina senior QB
Completed 3-of-6 passes for 16 yards and rushed five times for 7 yards in the Chanticleers blowout of the Warhawks.
Carpenter has completed 9-of-17 for 147 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and has rushed for 45 yards through five games.
2017 Graduating Class
Aaron Hackett (Venice) — Kent State graduate student TE
Made one reception for 2 yards in a 27-20 win over Bowling Green on Saturday.
D’vonte Price (Charlotte) — Florida International redshirt senior RB
Ran 16 times for 34 yards and a touchdown and grabbed two receptions for 26 yards in a 58-21 loss to FAU.
Through five games, Price has rushed 76 times for 411 yards (5.41 yards per carry) with six touchdowns along with six receptions for 65 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.