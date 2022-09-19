Hall

Dustyn Hall has played all over the offensive line — at right guard, left guard and center — for USF over his three-plus year career. He’s pictured here starting at center against Notre Dame in a game in 2020.

 COURTESY OF USF ATHLETICS

Running behind the blocking of Dustyn Hall has been a formula for success anywhere the offensive lineman has played.

This past weekend, Hall’s USF teammates nearly generated enough offense behind the right guard’s blocking to upset Florida, falling in a 31-28 defeat as a game-tying field goal went awry.


