Running behind the blocking of Dustyn Hall has been a formula for success anywhere the offensive lineman has played.
This past weekend, Hall’s USF teammates nearly generated enough offense behind the right guard’s blocking to upset Florida, falling in a 31-28 defeat as a game-tying field goal went awry.
Back when he was in Punta Gorda with the Tarpons, Hall was a mammoth high school offensive lineman, standing at 6-foot-3, 320 pounds by the time he was a senior.
That senior season, Charlotte rushed for over 2,400 yards (200 yards per game) and 35 touchdowns as it finished 9-3 and made it to the regional playoffs.
After high school, Hall moved up the road to USF in Tampa and made an impact his freshman year — playing in three games at the end of the season.
Hall started to become part of the rotation that next season in 2020 as he played in seven games and started four — making his first collegiate start at center in a season-opening win over The Citadel.
The then-redshirt freshman showed off his versatility that season, starting at center against Notre Dame, at left guard against Cincinnati and at right guard against Houston.
Finally, Hall became a fixture at right guard last season — playing in 12 games and earning nine starts at the position. He played a key role in USF’s single-game record of 421 rushing yards against Temple on Oct. 23, 2021.
Still a sophomore thanks to an extra COVID year, Hall is back at right guard for the Bulls this season.
In this past week’s loss in Gainesville, USF rushed 46 times for 305 yards and three touchdowns, including running back Brian Battie and quarterback Gerry Bohanon each rushing for over 100 yards.
Alongside other experienced Bulls linemen such as left tackle Donovan Jennings, left guard Demetris Harris, center Brad Cecil and right tackle Demontrey Jacobs, the Bulls have scored 30.3 points per game while rushing for 233 yards per game in a 1-2 start.
Here’s how other former Sun Preps athletes did in college football this past weekend:
2022 Graduating Class
Everett Baker (Lemon Bay) — Southeastern freshman OL
Has yet to play in a 4-0 start for the Fire this season. Southeastern won via forfeit against the University of Fort Lauderdale this past weekend.
Logan Ballard (Venice) — Seton Hill freshman LB
Has not played in an 0-3 start for the Griffins. Seton Hill lost, 22-7, to East Stroudsburg University this past Saturday.
Austin Bray (Venice) — Tennessee Martin freshman TE
Has played in all three games for the 1-2 Skyhawks, but has not recorded any statistics. This past weekend, Bray and UT Martin lost to Boise State, 30-7.
Riley Cleary (Venice) — Tennessee Martin freshman OL
Has not played through the first three games for the Skyhawks.
DJ Escort (Venice) — Murray State freshman RB
Has not played in an 0-3 start for the Racers.
Nazir Gilchrist (DeSoto County) — Tusculum University freshman RB
Has not recorded any stats in a 2-1 start for the Pioneers. Tusculum lost to Wingate, 27-10, this past weekend.
Makhete Gueye (Venice) — Louisville freshman OL
Has not played in a 1-2 start for the Cardinals. This past weekend, Louisville lost to FSU.
Omari Hayes (Venice) — Florida Atlantic freshman WR
Has not seen the field in a 2-1 start for the Owls.
Jason Hogan (Lemon Bay) — Utica University freshman RB
Has yet to play for the 3-0 Pioneers.
Dylon Manganelli (Venice) — Southeastern University freshman OL
Has not played in a 4-0 start for the Fire.
Maverick Menzer (Charlotte) — University of West Florida freshman OL
Hasn’t seen the field yet in a 2-0 start for the Argonauts. West Florida was on a bye this past week.
Aaron Pasick (Lemon Bay) — Keiser University freshman WR
Made one reception for no gain in a season-opening 44-7 win over Warner University on Aug. 27. Has not recorded stats in the three games since for the Seahawks (1-3).
Alex Perry (Port Charlotte) — University of Hawai’i freshman WR
Has not recorded any stats through a 1-3 start for the Rainbow Warriors.
Jayshon Platt (Venice) — Florida Atlantic freshman WR
Platt has played in all four games as a true freshman for the 2-2 Owls so far this season.
The team’s primary kickoff returner and an extra receiver in the passing game, Platt has made three receptions for 26 yards and has returned five kickoffs for 104 yards (long return of 29 yards).
This past weekend in a loss to UCF, Platt returned one kickoff for 12 yards.
Martin Ramos (Venice) — Berry College freshman LB
Has not played in a 2-1 start for the Vikings. This past weekend, Berry College lost, 17-3, to No. 4 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
David Raney (Venice) — Navy freshman OL
Has not played in either game for the 0-2 Midshipmen. Navy was on a bye this past week.
Myles Weston (Venice) — Mercer freshman DB
Made one solo tackle in a 63-13 win over Morehead State on Aug. 27, but has not recorded any stats since. Mercer improved to 2-1 with a 17-0 win over The Citadel.
2021 Graduating Class
Colin Blazek (Venice) — Ball State freshman QB
Has not played in a 1-2 start for the Cardinals. This past weekend, the Cardinals pounded the Racers in a 31-0 win.
Charles Brantley (Venice) — Michigan State sophomore CB
Made one tackle in a 39-28 loss to Washington this weekend.
Through three games, Brantley has 14 total tackles (7 solo) with 0.5 tackles for loss and four pass breakups.
Abel Marquez (Port Charlotte) — UT Martin redshirt freshman OL
Has not played through a 1-2 start for the Skyhawks.
Ethan Mort (Venice) — UCF freshman OL
Played in his first college football game in a 56-10 win over South Carolina State on Sept. 1. Has not played in the two games since for the 2-1 Knights.
Kiemar Richardson (DeSoto County) — Georgia Military College sophomore defensive end
Richardson has played in all four games for the 4-0 Bulldogs. No stats were posted from this past week’s 34-12 win over Lackawanna College.
Through three games, Richardson has recorded eight total tackles including six tackles for loss, four sacks and a forced fumble.
Henry Schouten (Lemon Bay) — Bentley University freshman LB
After spending a season at East Coast Prep School in Great Barrington, MA, Schouten is in his first year of college football. He has not recorded any statistics through a 2-1 start for the Falcons. This past Friday, Bentley University hammered Post University, 49-6.
Weston Wolff (Venice) — Maryland sophomore TE
Has played in two games, but did not play this past weekend in a 34-27 win over SMU for the 3-0 Terrapins.
2020 Graduating Class
Garrett French (Venice) — UCF redshirt sophomore TE
Has not seen the field through a 2-1 start for the Knights.
Malakai Menzer (Charlotte) — Florida State redshirt sophomore DL
Has played in all three games, but has not recorded any statistics for the 3-0 Seminoles.
Thomas Shrader (Venice) — Florida State redshirt sophomore OL
Made his return from a long absence due to a leg injury in a season-opening win against Duquesne on Aug. 27. Has not played in the two games since.
Malachi Wideman (Venice) — Jackson State redshirt junior WR
Made his first receptions of the season this past weekend in a 66-24 win over Grambling State. Wideman finished with two receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown.
2019 Graduating Class
Enzo Anthony (Venice) — Virginia Tech redshirt junior LS
Has played in all three games for the 2-1 Hokies this season.
Noah Carr (Venice) — Georgetown senior DB
Has played in all three games for the 1-2 Hoyas. This past weekend, Carr recorded two tackles in a 45-6 loss to Monmouth. Through three games, he has made three tackles.
Zach Fryar (Venice) — UTEP redshirt junior TE
Has played in all four games for the 1-3 Miners, recording one catch for five yards — his first-ever reception in two-plus seasons at UTEP — in a loss at Oklahoma on Sept. 3.
Fryar was targeted this past weekend in a 27-10 loss to New Mexico, but did not finish with any stats.
Nick Giacolone (Venice) — New Mexico State redshirt sophomore LB
Has played in three of four games for the 0-4 Aggies, recording seven total tackles (four solo), 0.5 tackles for loss and one quarterback hit. Giacolone made one tackle in a 77-6 loss to Wisconsin this past Saturday.
Dustyn Hall (Charlotte) — USF sophomore OL
Has played in all three games to start the season for the 1-2 Bulls, including this past week’s 31-28 loss to the Gators in Gainesville.
Marlem Louis (Venice) — Richmond redshirt junior DL
Has played in all three games for the 2-1 Spiders. This past weekend, Louis had two tackles (two for loss) and two sacks in a 30-6 win over Lehigh.
In three games, Louis has recorded six tackles (four solo) with 2.5 tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, two sacks and one pass breakup.
Caden Marcum (Port Charlotte) — Valdosta State junior OL
Marcum has started at center in all three games for the 2-1 Blazers.
Zack Sessa (Venice) — USF sophomore K
Has not played through a 1-2 start with the Bulls.
Ashar Thomas (Charlotte) — Concordia University Wisconsin junior RB
Thomas has had a strong start to the season with 32 rushes for 165 yards and four touchdowns and three receptions for 56 yards through his first two games, but he did not play this past weekend in a 55-17 loss at Benedictine.
Chase Watter (Charlotte) — Webber International University junior DL
Recorded one tackle in a win over Lincoln University on Aug. 27. Has not recorded stats since for the 1-1 Warriors.
Watter and the Warriors were on a bye this past week.
Sam Whitney (Venice) — Furman University senior WR
Has played in two games for the 2-1 Paladins, recording one catch for -3 yards against North Greenville on Sept. 1.
Did not play in a 27-14 win over No. 18 East Tennessee State this past weekend.
Hayden Wolff (Venice) — Old Dominion redshirt sophomore QB
This past weekend, Wolff completed 23-of-37 passes for 235 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions with three rushes for minus-16 yards in a 16-14 loss to Virginia
Through three starts, Wolff has completed 55-of-101 passes for 675 yards, five TDs, 1 INT and has rushed 11 times for minus-32 yards for the 1-2 Monarchs.
2018 Graduating Class
Bryce Carpenter (Venice) — Coastal Carolina senior QB
Has played in all three games for the 3-0 Chanticleers, rushing five times for five yards with no passes attempted so far. He did not record any stats in a win over Buffalo this past Saturday.
Justin Holloway (Venice) — Ohio University redshirt senior LS
Has played in two games, including this past weekend’s 43-10 loss to Iowa State, in a 1-2 start for the Bobcats.
TJ Luther (Port Charlotte) — Gardner-Webb graduate student WR/KR
Luther continued his strong start to the season this past weekend in a 30-24 loss to Elon, recording three receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown.
Luther has recorded eight receptions for 240 yards and a touchdown this season, all across the past two games.
Derek McCormick (Port Charlotte) — Louisiana Monroe sophomore K
Has made one kickoff — for 49 yards in Week 1 at Texas — through the first three games of the season for Louisiana Monroe.
Nick Torres (Port Charlotte) — Louisiana Monroe junior LB
Has recorded one tackle — in a win against Nicholls on Sept. 10 — through a 1-2 start for the Warhawks.
2016 Graduating Class
Pop Bush (Port Charlotte) — New Hampshire graduate student S
Has played in all three games for the 2-1 Wildcats. In a 45-27 loss to North Carolina Central this past Saturday, Bush made three tackles including a tackle for loss and half a sack.
Through three games this season, Bush has recorded 13 tackles (six solo), two tackles for loss, one sack and one pass breakup.
Devyn McCormick (Port Charlotte) — Louisiana Monroe fifth-year P
McCormick was busy this past weekend against Alabama, punting nine times for 403 yards (44.8 yards per punt) with a long punt of 57 yards and two punts pinned inside the Crimson Tide 20-yard-line.
Tommy Zozus (Charlotte) — UConn graduate student LS
Recorded two tackles on special teams this past weekend in a 59-0 loss to Michigan. Through four games, Zozus has three total tackles (one solo).
