Jaivon Heiligh proved to be the most productive receiver in Florida in his senior year of high school as he rewrote the state’s record book — winning a state championship with Venice High along the way.
Now a senior at Coastal Carolina, Heiligh is finding similar success at the next level.
The rising-star receiver turned in another impressive stat line in Week 3 as he helped the No. 17 Chanticleers stay undefeated in a 28-25 win over Buffalo.
Heiligh turned four receptions into 91 yards and a touchdown — giving him 16 receptions for 346 yards and three touchdowns through the first three games.
Despite averaging just over five catches per game, he’s currently tied for the ninth-most receiving yards in Division-I football.
It’s not just individual success that’s followed Heiligh, though.
After going undefeated as an Indian in 2017, Heiligh has helped elevate Coastal Carolina into the national discussion. It’s no coincidence that he has scored 18 career touchdowns and the Chanticleers have gone 12-3 in games in which he scores.
Here’s how other former area prep athletes are doing in college football:
2021 Graduating Class
Weston Wolff (Venice) — Maryland freshman TE
Has not recorded any stats through a 3-0 start for the Terrapins.
Charles Brantley (Venice) — Michigan State freshman CB
Recorded three tackles in a 38-17 win over Miami before he was ejected for a targeting penalty in the second half on Saturday. Brantley now has six tackles through two games.
Ethan Mort (Venice) — UCF freshman OL
Has not appeared through 2-1 start for UCF.
Solomon Luther (Port Charlotte) — Georgia Military College freshman receiver
Recorded two tackles in a 62-15 win over the Georgia Knights.
Kiemar Richardson (DeSoto County) — Georgia Military College freshman defensive end
Recorded two tackles (both for a loss) and two quarterback hits including a sack in Saturday’s win.
Abel Marquez Jr. (Port Charlotte) — UT Martin freshman OL
Has not appeared in a 2-1 start for the Skyhawks.
Ethan Redden (Charlotte) — Warner University freshman DB
Did not record any stats in a 27-21 win over Kentucky Christian University on Saturday.
2020 Graduating Class
Malachi Wideman (Venice) — Jackson State University redshirt freshman WR
Did not record any stats in a 12-7 loss to Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.
Thomas Shrader (Venice) — Florida State redshirt freshman OL
Has been sidelined with an injury during an 0-3 start for the Seminoles.
Garrett French (Venice) — UCF redshirt freshman TE
Hasn’t recorded any stats through a 2-1 start for the Knights.
2019 Graduating Class
Hayden Wolff (Venice) — Old Dominion redshirt freshman QB
Did not appear in a 45-17 loss to Liberty as starter DJ Mack Jr. completed 15-of-27 passes for 134 yards, a touchdown and an interception
Through two games, Wolff has completed 15-of-24 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown.
Devante Roberson (Lemon Bay) — Erskine College redshirt sophomore WR
Recorded one catch for 3 yards in a 49-19 loss to Chowan University on Saturday.
Dustyn Hall (Charlotte) — USF redshirt sophomore OL
Has seen action in all three games for the 1-2 Bulls.
Kenny Scribner (Charlotte) — USF redshirt sophomore punter
Scribner has not recorded any stats through three games.
Sam Whitney (Venice) — Furman redshirt freshman WR
Has not recorded any stats through a 2-1 start for the Paladins.
Nick Giacolone (Venice) — New Mexico State redshirt freshman LB
Recorded seven tackles (0.5 for loss), a quarterback hit and an interception in a 43-35 win over South Carolina State.
Giacolone now has nine tackles (one for loss), a quarterback hit and an interception on the season.
Noah Carr (Venice) — Georgetown junior DB
Recorded one tackle in a 44-9 loss to Harvard on Saturday.
Marlem Louis (Venice) — Richmond redshirt sophomore DL
Made one tackle in a 34-27 loss to Villanova on Saturday.
Louis is up to seven tackles (1.5 for loss), a quarterback hit and a fumble recovery on the season.
Zach Fryar (Venice) — UTEP redshirt freshman TE
Has not recorded any stats through a 2-1 start for the Miners.
2018 Graduating Class
Bryce Carpenter (Venice) — Coastal Carolina senior QB
Did not record any stats in a 28-25 win over Buffalo.
Carpenter has completed 2-of-2 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown along with six carries for 26 yards.
2017 Graduating Class
Aaron Hackett (Venice) — Kent State graduate student TE
Has not recorded any stats so far for the 1-2 Golden Flashes.
D’vonte Price (Charlotte) — Florida International redshirt senior RB
Led the Panthers backfield with 15 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown with a catch for 4 yards in a 54-21 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday.
Through three games, Price has rushed 43 times for 327 yards (7.6 yards per carry) with four touchdowns along with two receptions for 24 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.