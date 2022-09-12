Luther

TJ Luther, pictured here in a game last season, was a big-play weapon for Gardner-Webb in a four-point loss to Coastal Carolina this past weekend. 

 PHOTO COURTESY OF GARDNER-WEBB ATHLETICS

It has been five years since TJ Luther suited up for the Port Charlotte High football team, but the former Pirate still isn’t done terrorizing opposing defenses.

A graduate student wide receiver at Gardner-Webb University, Luther had one of his best-ever collegiate games this past Saturday in a 31-27 loss to Coastal Carolina.


