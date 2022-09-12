It has been five years since TJ Luther suited up for the Port Charlotte High football team, but the former Pirate still isn’t done terrorizing opposing defenses.
A graduate student wide receiver at Gardner-Webb University, Luther had one of his best-ever collegiate games this past Saturday in a 31-27 loss to Coastal Carolina.
The 6-foot-1, 180 pound receiver recorded several big plays as he led all receivers with five catches for 188 yards — finishing with receptions of 11, 26, 45, 53 and 53 yards as he tried to rally the Bulldogs against the Chanticleers.
Luther has made the most of football after the Pirates.
The receiver/returner initially committed to Wofford College — following in the footsteps of Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman — and he excelled there for two years.
After playing in 13 games as a freshman (563 all-purpose yards and 4 TDs), Luther almost doubled that mark the following season with 804 all-purpose yards and three scores.
However, despite the respectable stat lines, Luther was doing most of his work on big plays. The wide out finished with 546 receiving yards over his first two seasons as a Terrier, but it came on just 33 total receptions.
After missing the 2020 season due to COVID-19, Luther transferred to Gardner-Webb last year.
In seven starts, Luther caught 23 passes for 384 yards and four touchdowns, also working as the team’s primary kickoff returner — returning seven kickoffs for an average of 25.6 yards per return.
He also had a couple of big-time games, like his effort this past week. Luther finished last year with six catches for 164 yards against Georgia Southern and caught six passes for 119 yards and a score against Western Carolina.
This year, Luther opened without a catch against Limestone, but his breakout performance this past weekend could have him in line for more looks.
Be sure to keep an eye on Luther and the 1-1 Bulldogs, as the former Pirate is likely to have some more big catches left in him.
Here’s how other former Sun Preps athletes did in college football this past weekend:
2022 Graduating Class
Everett Baker (Lemon Bay) — Southeastern freshman OL
Has yet to play in a 3-0 start for the Fire this season.
Logan Ballard (Venice) — Seton Hill freshman LB
Has not played in an 0-2 start for the Griffins.
Austin Bray (Venice) — Tennessee Martin freshman TE
Has played in both games for the 1-1 Skyhawks, but has not recorded any statistics.
Riley Cleary (Venice) — Tennessee Martin freshman OL
Has not played through the first two games for the Skyhawks so far.
DJ Escort (Venice) — Murray State freshman RB
Has not played in an 0-2 start for the Racers.
Makhete Gueye (Venice) — Louisville freshman OL
Has not played in a 1-1 start for the Cardinals.
Omari Hayes (Venice) — Florida Atlantic freshman WR
Has not seen the field in a 2-1 start for the Owls.
Jason Hogan (Lemon Bay) — Utica University freshman RB
Has not recorded any stats for the 2-0 Pioneers.
Dylon Manganelli (Venice) — Southeastern University freshman OL
Has not played in a 4-0 start for the Fire.
Maverick Menzer (Charlotte) — West Florida freshman OL
Hasn’t seen the field yet in a 2-0 start for the Argonauts.
Aaron Pasick (Lemon Bay) — Keiser University freshman WR
Made one reception for no gain in a season-opening 44-7 win over Warner University on Aug. 27. Has not recorded stats in the two games since for the Seahawks (1-2).
Alex Perry (Port Charlotte) — University of Hawai’i freshman WR
Has not recorded any stats through an 0-3 start for the Rainbow Warriors.
Jayshon Platt (Venice) — Florida Atlantic freshman WR
Through three games, Platt has become a weapon in both the passing game and the return game.
He had two receptions for 12 yards and returned two kickoffs for 49 yards (long return of 29 yards) in a 42-9 win over Southeastern Louisiana this past weekend.
His season totals through three games are: three receptions for 26 yards and four kickoff returns for 92 yards (23 yards per return).
Martin Ramos (Venice) — Berry College freshman LB
Has not played in a 2-0 start for the Vikings.
David Raney (Venice) — Navy freshman OL
Has not played in either game for the 0-2 Midshipmen.
Myles Weston (Venice) — Mercer freshman DB
Made one solo tackle in a 63-13 win over Morehead State on Aug. 27. Did not record any stats two weeks ago in a 42-16 loss to Auburn.
Mercer was on a bye this past week.
2021 Graduating Class
Colin Blazek (Venice) — Ball State freshman QB
Has not played in an 0-2 start for the Cardinals.
Charles Brantley (Venice) — Michigan State sophomore CB
Made three total tackles and broke up three passes in a 52-0 win over Akron this past weekend.
Through two games, Brantley has 13 total tackles (7 solo) with 0.5 tackles for loss and four pass breakups for the No. 11 Spartans.
Ethan Mort (Venice) — UCF freshman OL
Played in his first college football game in a 56-10 win over South Carolina State on Sept. 1. Did not play this past week in a 20-14 loss to Louisville.
Kiemar Richardson (DeSoto County) — Georgia Military College sophomore defensive end
Through two games, Richardson has recorded five total tackles including three tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble for the 2-0 Bulldogs.
Weston Wolff (Venice) — Maryland sophomore TE
Has played in both games, but has not recorded any stats in a 2-0 start for the Terrapins.
2020 Graduating Class
Garrett French (Venice) — UCF redshirt sophomore TE
Has not seen the field through a 1-1 start for the Knights.
Malakai Menzer (Charlotte) — Florida State redshirt sophomore DL
Has played in both games, but has not recorded any statistics for the 2-0 Seminoles.
Thomas Shrader (Venice) — Florida State redshirt sophomore OL
Made his return from a long absence due to a leg injury in a season-opening win against Duquesne on Aug. 27. Did not play at LSU.
Malachi Wideman (Venice) — Jackson State redshirt junior WR
Has played in one game in a 2-0 start for the Tigers, but has not been targeted in the passing game so far.
2019 Graduating Class
Enzo Anthony (Venice) — Virginia Tech redshirt junior LS
Has played in both games for the 1-1 Hokies this season.
Noah Carr (Venice) — Georgetown senior DB
Has played in both games for the 1-1 Hoyas, recording a tackle in a 43-12 win over Marist on Sept. 3.
Zach Fryar (Venice) — UTEP redshirt junior TE
Has played in all three games for the 1-2 Miners, recording one catch for five yards — his first-ever reception in two-plus seasons at UTEP — in a loss at Oklahoma on Sept. 3.
Nick Giacolone (Venice) — New Mexico State redshirt sophomore LB
Has played in two of three games for the 0-3 Aggies, recording six total tackles (four solo), 0.5 tackles for loss and one quarterback hit. Giacolone did not play in this past Saturday’s 20-13 loss to UTEP.
Dustyn Hall (Charlotte) — USF sophomore OL
Has played in both games to start the season for the 1-1 Bulls.
Marlem Louis (Venice) — Richmond redshirt junior DL
Has played in two games — against Virginia on Sept. 3 and Saint Francis on Sept. 10 — and has recorded four tackles (two solo) with 0.5 tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and one pass breakup for the 1-1 Spiders.
Zack Sessa (Venice) — USF sophomore K
Has not played through a 1-1 start with the Bulls.
Chase Watter (Charlotte) — Webber International University junior DL
Recorded one tackle in a win over Lincoln University on Aug. 27. Has not recorded stats since for the 1-1 Warriors.
Sam Whitney (Venice) — Furman University senior WR
Has played in two games for the 1-1 Paladins, recording one catch for -3 yards against North Greenville on Sept. 1.
Hayden Wolff (Venice) — Old Dominion redshirt sophomore QB
This past weekend, Wolff finished 18-of-29 for 275 yards, three touchdowns and an interception with five rushes for minus-23 yards in a 39-21 loss to East Carolina.
Through two starts, Wolff has completed 32-of-64 passes for 440 yards, three TDs, 1 INT and has rushed eight times for minus-16 yards for the 1-1 Monarchs.
2018 Graduating Class
Bryce Carpenter (Venice) — Coastal Carolina senior QB
Has played in both games for the 2-0 Chanticleers, rushing five times for five yards with no passes attempted so far.
Justin Holloway (Venice) — Ohio University redshirt senior LS
Played in a 41-38 season-opening win against FAU on Sept. 3, but did not play in a loss at Penn State this past weekend.
