D’Vonte Price is on track to put up some eye-popping stats this season for the Florida International University football team.
The former Charlotte High standout is in his fifth year as a Panther, and has already ran the ball 28 times for 276 yards (9.86 yards per carry) along with a reception for 20 yards and three touchdowns.
Price opened the season in impressive fashion — recording 165 rushing yards and three scores despite touching the ball just five times.
This past week in an overtime loss to Texas State, Price was the workhorse as he rushed 23 times for 111 yards and added his lone reception.
This performance is coming off the heels of a solid 2020 campaign.
Price ran 85 times for 581 yards and four touchdowns as he and the Panthers were limited to five games due to the pandemic.
Price has picked up some recognition for his efforts. He entered this season as the sixth-best Conference USA prospect for the 2022 NFL Draft, according to Lindy’s Sports college football magazine.
Here’s how other former area prep athletes are doing in college football:
2021 Graduating Class
Weston Wolff (Venice) — Maryland freshman TE
Has not recorded any stats through a 2-0 start for the Terrapins.
Charles Brantley (Venice) — Michigan State freshman CB
Recorded three tackles in his debut in a 42-14 win over Youngstown State this Saturday.
Ethan Mort (Venice) — UCF freshman OL
Has not appeared through two games for UCF.
Solomon Luther (Port Charlotte) — Georgia Military College freshman receiver
Recorded one tackle in a 13-0 win over ASA College.
Kiemar Richardson (DeSoto County) — Georgia Military College freshman defensive end
Recorded four tackles in a season-opening loss to Monroe College, but did not record any stats this past Saturday in a win over ASA College.
Abel Marquez Jr. (Port Charlotte) — UT Martin freshman OL
Has not appeared in a 1-1 start for the Skyhawks.
Ethan Redden (Charlotte) — Warner University freshman DB
Did not record any stats in a 45-0 loss to Reinhardt University on Saturday after making two tackles in a season opening loss to Stetson on Sept. 4.
2020 Graduating Class
Malachi Wideman (Venice) — Jackson State University redshirt freshman WR
Had one catch for 14 yards in a 38-16 win over Tennessee State for the 2-0 Tigers.
Thomas Shrader (Venice) — Florida State redshirt freshman OL
Hasn’t appeared in an 0-2 start for the Seminoles.
Garrett French (Venice) — UCF redshirt freshman TE
Hasn’t recorded any stats through a 2-0 start for the Knights.
2019 Graduating Class
Hayden Wolff (Venice) — Old Dominion redshirt freshman QB
Completed 4-of-7 passes for 52 yards in a backup role in a 47-7 win over Hampton after excelling in backup duty in Week 1.
Through two games, Wolff has completed 15-of-24 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown.
Devante Roberson (Lemon Bay) — Erskine College redshirt sophomore WR
Recorded two receptions for 10 yards and a touchdown along with a tackle in a 38-25 loss to Barton College.
Dustyn Hall (Charlotte) — USF redshirt sophomore OL
Has seen action in both of USF’s losses to open the season.
Kenny Scribner (Charlotte) — USF redshirt sophomore punter
Scribner has not recorded any stats through an 0-2 start for the Bulls.
Sam Whitney (Venice) — Furman redshirt freshman WR
Has not recorded any stats through a 2-0 start for the Paladins.
Nick Giacolone (Venice) — New Mexico State redshirt freshman LB
Assisted on two tackles (0.5 tackle for loss) in a 34-25 loss to New Mexico on Saturday.
Noah Carr (Venice) — Georgetown junior DB
Did not record any stats in a season-opening 20-14 overtime win over Delaware State on Saturday.
Marlem Louis (Venice) — Richmond redshirt sophomore DL
Assisted on three tackles (0.5 tackle for loss) and recorded a hit on the quarterback in a 31-3 win over Lehigh on Saturday.
Zach Fryar (Venice) — UTEP redshirt freshman TE
Has not recorded any stats through a 2-1 start for the Miners.
2018 Graduating Class
Bryce Carpenter (Venice) — Coastal Carolina senior QB
Rushed three times for 14 yards in a 49-22 win over Kansas. Through two games, Carpenter has completed 2-of-2 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown along with six carries for 26 yards.
Jaivon Heiligh (Venice) — Coastal Carolina senior WR
The Chanticleers’ No. 1 receiver put up another gaudy stat line in Week 2 — recording six receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown.
Heiligh has been one of the most explosive players in college football early this season with 12 receptions for 255 yards and two touchdowns for No. 16 Coastal Carolina (2-0).
2017 Graduating Class
Aaron Hackett (Venice) — Kent State graduate student TE
Has not recorded any stats so far for the 1-1 Golden Flashes.
If any local athletes in college football are missing from this list, email vportell@venicegondolier.com.
