Two years ago, Malachi Wideman was the talk of the area after transferring from Riverview to Venice.
The high-flying football and basketball player lived up to the hype as he posted a 1,000 yard season — leading the football team to the state semifinals — and routinely threw down highlight-reel dunks on the basketball court that won him the City of Palms slam dunk contest.
However, the four-star dual-sport athlete didn’t see the immediate success he had grown accustomed to upon joining the Tennessee Volunteers this past year.
He struggled to earn opportunities, playing in six games but recording just one catch for 24 yards in a game against Kentucky on Oct. 17.
This past summer, though, Wideman transferred to Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders.
After recording just one catch for 13 yards through three games, the redshirt freshman scored his first collegiate touchdown this past Friday — finishing with one reception for 20 yards and a score in a 61-15 win over Alabama A&M.
Jackson State (4-1) is in first place in the Southwestern Atlantic Conference East division.
Here’s how the rest of the former local athletes are doing in college football:
2021 Graduating Class
Weston Wolff (Venice) — Maryland freshman TE
Has not recorded any stats through a 4-2 start for the Terrapins.
Charles Brantley (Venice) — Michigan State freshman CB
Did not play in a 31-13 win over Rutgers.
Brantley has nine tackles and two pass breakups through four games.
Ethan Mort (Venice) — UCF freshman OL
Has not appeared through 3-2 start for UCF.
Solomon Luther (Port Charlotte) — Georgia Military College freshman defensive back
Made one tackle in a 28-14 win over Louisberg College. Through six games played, Luther has logged eight tackles and has returned two kicks for 44 yards.
Kiemar Richardson (DeSoto County) — Georgia Military College freshman defensive end
Recorded one tackle in Saturday’s win. Through six games, Richardson has 13 total tackles (five for loss), two sacks and a pass breakup.
Ethan Redden (Charlotte) — Warner University freshman DB
Did not record any stats in a 31-12 win over Florida Memorial University. Redden has made two tackles in one game played this year.
2020 Graduating Class
Thomas Shrader (Venice) — Florida State redshirt freshman OL
Has been sidelined during a 2-4 start for the Seminoles.
Garrett French (Venice) — UCF redshirt freshman TE
Hasn’t recorded any stats through a 3-2 start for the Knights.
2019 Graduating Class
Hayden Wolff (Venice) — Old Dominion redshirt freshman QB
Completed 1-of-1 passes for 0 yards in backup duty during a 20-13 overtime loss to Marshall.
Through three appearances Wolff has completed 16-of-25 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown.
Devante Roberson (Lemon Bay) — Erskine College redshirt sophomore WR
Recorded one catch for 3 yards in a 39-6 loss to Savannah State University this past weekend.
Through six games Roberson has nine receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns.
Dustyn Hall (Charlotte) — USF redshirt sophomore OL
Has played in all five games for the 1-4 Bulls.
Kenny Scribner (Charlotte) — USF redshirt sophomore punter
Has played in four games, but has not recorded any stats.
Sam Whitney (Venice) — Furman redshirt freshman WR
Has not recorded any stats through a 3-2 start for the Paladins.
Noah Carr (Venice) — Georgetown junior DB
Was on a bye week.
Carr has made one tackle through three games this season for the 1-3 Hoyas.
Marlem Louis (Venice) — Richmond redshirt sophomore DL
Did not play as his team was on its bye week.
Louis is up to 13 tackles (2.5 for loss), two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery on the season.
Zach Fryar (Venice) — UTEP redshirt freshman TE
Has played in six games, but has not recorded any stats through a 5-1 start for the Miners.
2018 Graduating Class
Jaivon Heiligh (Venice) — Coastal Carolina senior WR
Recorded five receptions for 74 yards and returned three punts for 1 yard in a 52-20 win over Arkansas State.
Through six games, Heiligh has 29 receptions for 573 yards and four touchdowns.
Bryce Carpenter (Venice) — Coastal Carolina senior QB
Completed 2-of-2 passes for 18 yards and rushed five times for 82 yards and a touchdown — including a 67-yard touchdown run — playing in the second half of the Chanticleers blowout of the Red Wolves.
Carpenter has completed 11-of-19 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and has rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown through six games.
2017 Graduating Class
Aaron Hackett (Venice) — Kent State graduate student TE
Did not record any stats in the Golden Flashes’ 48-38 win over Buffalo this weekend.
Hackett has made one reception for 2 yards and has returned a kick 11 yards in four games played this season.
D’vonte Price (Charlotte) — Florida International redshirt senior RB
Rushed 18 times for 89 yards and caught one reception for 18 yards in a 45-33 loss to Charlotte on Friday night.
Through six games, Price has rushed 94 times for 500 yards (5.32 yards per carry) with six touchdowns along with seven receptions for 83 yards.
If there are any former Sun Preps athletes in college football missing from this list, please email Vinnie Portell at vportell@venicegondolier.com
