When Hayden Wolff committed to play for Old Dominion in the winter of 2018, the three-star Venice High quarterback was one of the highest-ranked recruits in Monarchs history.
There’s been obstacles at every turn for Wolff in his collegiate career so far, but the redshirt freshman has lived up to the hype this season.
The Monarchs were 1-5 when Wolff took over as the starter in October, but they’ve since won five of six games — finishing the regular season with a 56-34 win over Charlotte on Saturday to become bowl eligible at 6-6.
Wolff had one of his best performances in the win, completing 17-of-26 passes for 328 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
But it hasn’t always been so easy for the former Indian.
Wolff first had to fight through injury — tearing the labrum in his throwing shoulder at the tail end of his senior year — before he even enrolled at Old Dominion.
After fighting back, Wolff was thrust into the starting role for the last few games as a freshman for one of the worst-ranked offenses in the nation.
Then, the Monarchs changed coaches — swapping Bobby Wilder for Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne.
But Wolff never got a chance to keep the momentum going from his true freshman season when Old Dominion cancelled the 2020 season due to the COVID pandemic.
Finally ready to return to his role, someone new entered the picture. D.J. Mack transferred in from UCF and won the job in fall camp — starting for the Monarchs for the first six games as the team was outscored, 177-142.
Since Wolff took over, however, the team has gone 5-1 while outscoring opponents, 200-154. Through his six starts, the freshman has thrown for 1,617 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions.
Though the regular season is over, the Monarchs are bowl eligible and one of the more deserving teams after the turnaround.
"We've been a different team the last five weeks," Wolff recently told Old Dominion senior writer Harry Minium. "We're so much better.
"I'd hate to be the next team that steps on the field with us."
Here’s how the rest of the former local athletes are doing in college football:
2021 Graduating Class
Charles Brantley (Venice) — Michigan State freshman CB
Has not played since Nov. 6 against Purdue due to injury.
Brantley has recorded 18 tackles with four pass breakups and an interception as he has played in six of 10 games.
Weston Wolff (Venice) — Maryland freshman TE
Has not recorded any stats for the 6-6 Terrapins.
Ethan Mort (Venice) — UCF freshman OL
Has not appeared for the 8-4 Knights.
Solomon Luther (Port Charlotte) — Georgia Military College freshman defensive back
Through six games played, Luther logged eight tackles and returned two kicks for 44 yards.
Kiemar Richardson (DeSoto County) — Georgia Military College freshman defensive end
Richardson, who played in all 11 games, had 20 total tackles (seven for loss), two sacks and a pass breakup for the 6-5 Bulldogs.
Ethan Redden (Charlotte) — Warner University freshman DB
Redden made seven tackles in four games played this year.
2020 Graduating Class
Thomas Shrader (Venice) — Florida State redshirt freshman OL
Was sidelined for the 5-7 Seminoles all season.
Garrett French (Venice) — UCF redshirt freshman TE
Hasn’t recorded any stats for the 8-4 Knights.
Malachi Wideman (Venice) — Jackson State redshirt freshman WR
Was off with the Tigers on a bye this week. Wideman and his team will host Prairie View this Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game.
Wideman has 30 receptions for 482 yards and 11 TDs through eight games this season for the 10-1 Tigers.
2019 Graduating Class
Nick Giacolone (Venice) — New Mexico State redshirt freshman LB
Recorded four tackles and one quarterback hurry in a 44-27 win over UMass 59-16 this past weekend. The Aggies linebacker has 54 total tackles this season (1.5 for loss) with one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, four quarterback hurries, a pass breakup and one interception for the 2-10 Aggies.
Devante Roberson (Lemon Bay) — Erskine College redshirt sophomore WR
Through 10 games played this season, Roberson finished with 14 receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns for the 3-8 Flying Fleet.
The redshirt sophomore recently announced on Twitter that he has entered the transfer portal and will be leaving Erskine football.
Dustyn Hall (Charlotte) — USF redshirt sophomore OL
Played in all 12 games for the 2-10 Bulls.
Kenny Scribner (Charlotte) — USF redshirt sophomore punter
Has played in 10 of 12 games for the 2-10 Bulls, completing one pass for 7 yards on a trick play against Tulsa.
Sam Whitney (Venice) — Furman redshirt freshman WR
Did not record any stats for the 6-5 Paladins.
Noah Carr (Venice) — Georgetown junior DB
Did not play since Oct. 16. Carr made two tackles through four games this season for the 2-8 Hoyas.
Marlem Louis (Venice) — Richmond redshirt sophomore DL
Louis has 26 tackles (4 for loss), three QB hurries, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries on the season for the 6-5 Spiders, who are bowl eligible.
Zach Fryar (Venice) — UTEP redshirt freshman TE
Played on special teams in a 42-25 loss to UAB this past weekend. Fryar has played in 11 of 12 games on special teams, but has not recorded any stats for the 7-5 Miners.
2018 Graduating Class
Jaivon Heiligh (Venice) — Coastal Carolina senior WR
Added six receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown to his now record-breaking statistics in this weekend’s win.
Heiligh posted 59 receptions for 1,034 yards and seven touchdowns this season as he broke career marks for the Chanticleers.
This past weekend, Heiligh became the all-time career leader in receptions (184) and receiving yards (2,731) while also becoming just the second player in school history with a 1,000 yard season.
Bryce Carpenter (Venice) — Coastal Carolina senior QB
Rushed once for a 2-yard touchdown in a 27-21 overtime win over South Alabama this past weekend.
Carpenter has completed 41-of-69 passes (59%) for 488 yards and four touchdowns with one interception, along with 54 carries for 217 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games for the 10-2 Chanticleers.
2017 Graduating Class
Aaron Hackett (Venice) — Kent State graduate student TE
Made one catch for 2 yards and returned a kick for 5 yards in a 48-47 win over Miami Ohio.
Hackett has five receptions for 21 yards and has returned five kicks for 54 yards in 10 games for the 7-5 Golden Flashes. Kent State and Hackett will play Northern Illinois this Saturday at Noon in the Mid-American Conference championship game.
D’vonte Price (Charlotte) — Florida International redshirt senior RB
Missed a third straight game this past week with a shin injury as the Panthers’ season came to an end with a 37-17 loss to Southern Miss.
Through nine games, Price rushed 130 times for 673 yards (5.18 yards per carry) with seven touchdowns along with 10 receptions for 83 yards as the team’s starting running back.
