The Old Dominion football team has turned its fortunes around this season, and Hayden Wolff has been at the center of the resurgence.
The former Lemon Bay and Venice High quarterback was named the starter in early October after UCF transfer quarterback D.J. Mack had led the Monarchs to a 1-5 start.
Though Wolff lost that first start, 43-20, to Western Kentucky on Oct. 16, he has since led his team to three straight wins — including a 30-16 win over FAU this past Saturday in which he threw for 289 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.
Wolff has guided the offense to at least 23 points in each of the three wins, peaking with a 47-24 over FIU on Nov. 6.
Over that stretch he has completed 66-of-109 passes for 721 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.
"He knew it was his time," Monarchs receiver Ali Jennings III told Old Dominion football writer Harry Minium after Wolff’s first start this year. "He was staying in the facility until 9 at night watching film. He brought us into the facility with him to watch film.
"After practice, he had us catching extra passes, including difficult passes. We practiced with D.J. (Mack) and Hayden all summer so we knew what he brings to the table. It was just a matter of seeing him come out and perform."
If the redshirt freshman can lead his team to two more wins in the last two weeks, Old Dominion would become bowl eligible for just the second time in program history.
Here’s how the rest of the former local athletes are doing in college football:
2021 Graduating Class
Charles Brantley (Venice) — Michigan State freshman CB
Did not play in a 40-21 win over Maryland as he sat out with an injury.
Brantley has recorded 18 tackles with four pass breakups and an interception as he has played in six of 10 games.
Weston Wolff (Venice) — Maryland freshman TE
Has not recorded any stats through a 5-5 start for the Terrapins.
Ethan Mort (Venice) — UCF freshman OL
Has not appeared through a 6-4 start for UCF.
Solomon Luther (Port Charlotte) — Georgia Military College freshman defensive back
Didn’t record any stats in this weekend’s loss. Through six games played, Luther has logged eight tackles and has returned two kicks for 44 yards.
Kiemar Richardson (DeSoto County) — Georgia Military College freshman defensive end
Recorded one tackle in a 28-15 loss to College of DuPage. Through 10 games, Richardson has 19 total tackles (seven for loss), two sacks and a pass breakup for the 6-4 Bulldogs.
Ethan Redden (Charlotte) — Warner University freshman DB
Made two tackles in a 72-28 season-ending loss to Webber International University. Redden made seven tackles in four games played this year.
2020 Graduating Class
Thomas Shrader (Venice) — Florida State redshirt freshman OL
Has been sidelined for the 4-6 Seminoles.
Garrett French (Venice) — UCF redshirt freshman TE
Hasn’t recorded any stats for the 6-4 Knights.
Malachi Wideman (Venice) — Jackson State redshirt freshman WR
Recorded four catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns — increasing his touchdown streak to six straight games — in a 21-17 win over Southern University.
Wideman has 30 receptions for 482 yards and 11 TDs through eight games this season for the 9-1 Tigers.
2019 Graduating Class
Nick Giacolone (Venice) — New Mexico State redshirt freshman LB
Made five tackles in a 59-3 loss to Alabama this past weekend. The Aggies linebacker has 43 total tackles this season (1.5 for loss) with one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one quarterback hurry and one interception.
Devante Roberson (Lemon Bay) — Erskine College redshirt sophomore WR
Recorded one catch for negative 3 yards in a season-ending 41-17 loss to Kentucky State University. Through 10 games played, Roberson finished with 14 receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns for the 3-8 Flying Fleet.
The redshirt sophomore recently announced on Twitter that he has entered the transfer portal and will be leaving Erskine football.
Dustyn Hall (Charlotte) — USF redshirt sophomore OL
Has played in all 10 games for the 2-8 Bulls.
Kenny Scribner (Charlotte) — USF redshirt sophomore punter
Has played in nine of 10 games for the Bulls, completing one pass for 7 yards last week on a trick play against Tulsa.
Sam Whitney (Venice) — Furman redshirt freshman WR
Has not recorded any stats through a 5-5 start for the Paladins.
Noah Carr (Venice) — Georgetown junior DB
Has not played since Oct. 16. Carr has made two tackles through four games this season for the 2-7 Hoyas.
Marlem Louis (Venice) — Richmond redshirt sophomore DL
Did not record any stats in a 51-27 win over Delaware. Louis is up to 25 tackles (4 for loss), three QB hurries, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries on the season for the 5-5 Spiders.
Zach Fryar (Venice) — UTEP redshirt freshman TE
Did not play in a 20-17 loss to North Texas. Fryar has played in nine of 10 games on special teams, but has not recorded any stats for the 6-4 Miners.
2018 Graduating Class
Jaivon Heiligh (Venice) — Coastal Carolina senior WR
Recorded three catches for 54 yards in a loss to Georgia State. Through 10 games, Heiligh has 43 receptions for 846 yards and five touchdowns.
Bryce Carpenter (Venice) — Coastal Carolina senior QB
Completed 17-of-29 passes for 233 yards, a touchdown and an interception while also rushing 17 times for 12 yards in a 42-40 loss to Georgia State.
The loss was Carpenter’s second start for the Chanticleers after starting quarterback Grayson McCall was injured.
Carpenter has completed 41-of-68 passes (60%) for 488 yards and four touchdowns with one interception along with 50 carries for 192 yards and two touchdowns in eight games for the Chanticleers.
2017 Graduating Class
Aaron Hackett (Venice) — Kent State graduate student TE
Made one catch for 5 yards and returned a kick for 16 yards in a 54-30 loss to Central Michigan last Wednesday.
Hackett has two receptions for 7 yards and has returned four kicks for 49 yards in eight games for the 5-5 Golden Flashes.
D’vonte Price (Charlotte) — Florida International redshirt senior RB
Missed this past week’s game with a shin injury.
Through nine games, Price has rushed 130 times for 673 yards (5.18 yards per carry) with seven touchdowns along with 10 receptions for 83 yards as the starting running back for the Panthers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.